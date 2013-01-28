LogMyCalls Wins $100K, Grand Prize in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Start-Up Challenge

2500 companies from 85 countries applied, LogMyCalls selected as Grand Prize Winner

January 25, 2013 (PRWEB) January 28, 2013 -- LogMyCalls, a service of ContactPoint, was selected as Grand Prize winner of the 2012 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Start-Up Challenge. LogMyCalls was selected because of its next generation call tracking functionality and conversation analytics. AWS judging panels—consisting of industry experts, Amazon executives, and VCs—reviewed 2500 applicants from 85 countries.

The Grand Prize announcement was made on January 24th at the AWS Global Start-Up Challenge Finale Celebration in San Francisco. LogMyCalls will receive over $100,000 in cash and services.

The field began with 2500 applicants. It was winnowed to 24 semi-finalists and eventually 12 finalists. Each applicant was carefully screened by investors, judges, and industry experts. All applicants submitted detailed product information, financial information, marketing strategy, sales plans, and other company information. The competition culminated in three days of exhaustive discussions, pitches and meetings in San Francisco. It was only after this comprehensive process that LogMyCalls was chosen as Grand Prize Winner.

To read the press release from Amazon click here.

LogMyCalls uses complex speech recognition technology and proprietary algorithms to track marketing ROI, gather call analytics data, and automate marketing and CRM actions.

"We are elated to be a Grand Prize Winner. This award punctuates how the market values what LogMyCalls delivers--cloud-based analytics of phone conversations so businesses can optimize their marketing, automate marketing, and make more money call," Jason Wells, CEO of ContactPoint, maker of LogMyCalls said. "Our platform and our capabilities are built on AWS and they are central to our expansion strategy as we grow and require seamless scalability. It's an honor to be selected out of 2500 companies from 83 countries and we're excited to work with AWS for the long-term.”

About ContactPoint, makers of LogMyCalls

LogMyCalls is the next generation of intelligent call tracking and mobile marketing automation. This award-winning application allows businesses to gather conversation analytics and track phone calls generated via SEM, SEO, PPC and other online traffic channels. It allows marketers to score leads, map close rates and even automate marketing. LogMyCalls marries big data and phone calls. It is a service of ContactPoint. For more information visit LogMyCalls.com or call 866-811-8880. [LogMyCalls.com __title__ ] or call 866-811-8880.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebAWSstartup/LogMyCalls/prweb10363835.htm