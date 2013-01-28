National Accident Helpline Launches New 'Grapevine' TV Advert

National Accident Helpline has unveiled a new TV advert today featuring four new Underdog characters and a unique version of Marvin Gaye's ‘60s hit ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine'.

The UK's leading personal injury specialist, National Accident Helpline, unveiled a new TV campaign today with an advert that debuts four new Underdog characters and features a catchy take on Marvin Gaye's ‘60s hit ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine'. The advert builds on the company's successful ‘Knocked Down' advert launched in August last year which featured Chumbawamba's ‘90s hit ‘Tubthumping'.

The new 30 second advert is being broadcast on major daytime TV channels and sees the new Underdog characters recommending National Accident Helpline to others.

The advert focuses on the theme of trust and recommendation after research revealed that more people are likely to recommend National Accident Helpline than any other claims company.

National Accident Helpline encourages anyone who has used their service to give feedback on their experience using the independent review service Trustpilot. This has received a very high score rating and more positive reviews than any other personal injury company.

An accident victim who recently contacted National Accident Helpline said: “I have heard so many good things about this company so when I had a very unfortunate accident I had no hesitation in contacting this company. They were great with me and I could not have asked for more. They put me in touch with a first class expert who was great help – they will do anything they can for you and I cannot thank them enough. A first class service that I would recommend to anyone.”

Beth Powell, consumer director at National Accident Helpline said: “For the last 20 years National Accident Helpline has been a trusted name in the personal injury sector. We value the feedback we get from the people we help, and do all we can to make what can be a daunting experience as straightforward as possible. This is why more people are likely to recommend us than any other claims company, and customer reviews provide that added confidence that National Accident Helpline is the company that can offer the service and expertise they need.”

Beth added: “Our new advert is unlike anything else you'll see in the personal injury sector, and builds on a new chapter of the Underdog campaign. Aardman, the originators of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, are a highly skilled team with the ability to interpret our vision and message into what you see on the television.”

The new advert is part of an integrated campaign that includes direct marketing, Facebook and other social media activity.

National Accident Helpline has been helping those injured through no fault of their own claim compensation since 1993.

The website Underdog.co.uk was created in September 2010 to give those thinking about making an injury claim more information on what's involved.

