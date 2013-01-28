Nectir Announces Staffing Franchise Partnership in San Antonio, Texas

Nectir, a staffing franchise organization, announces the opening of its newest office in San Antonio, Texas. Nectir San Antonio will provide contingent staffing, contract-to-hire services, direct-hire services and rapid deployment staffing for greater San Antonio and throughout the South Texas market.

Nectir Inc., an emerging national network of staffing firms, announces its newest partnership with the opening of a staffing office that will serve the greater San Antonio and South Texas markets. Nectir has partnered with Texas business leaders, Brad Morrison & Mike Reed, co-owners of Innové, LLC, a management consulting and technology services provider to both government and commercial clients. Nectir San Antonio is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Innové, LLC. The San Antonio franchise will provide contingent staffing, contract-to-hire services, direct-hire services and rapid deployment staffing for local and regional companies.

“We are excited to introduce the Nectir brand to the San Antonio and South Texas markets. Combining our industry expertise in delivery of IT Services with the Nectir recruiting model provides a great business synergy that will help propel our established business and uncover new opportunities,” says Morrison, the Innové Founder and CEO. “San Antonio is an emerging market for technology and professional staffing services and delivery of ‘Knowledge to Need'.”

According to a recent survey conducted by CareerBuilder, temporary and contract hiring is trending up as companies wait and see how current economic factors play out throughout 2013. The study found that 40 percent of employers plan to hire temporary and contract workers in 2013, an increase from 36 percent last year.

“Nectir's business model is ideal for existing business owners like Mike and Brad who wish to leverage and build upon their existing client base,” says Abid Abedi, CEO and Founder of Nectir. “This strategic partnership will have a positive impact on Innové and Nectir.

Through a robust recruiting model focused on speed, efficiency and quality, clients have access to Nectir staffing services on a personal and local level. While Nectir franchises are privately owned, the company provides its local franchise owners with back-office services, infrastructure, recruiting services, payroll funding and market support so that partners can directly focus on client-related activities. Professionals who have worked in the staffing field or contact-rich industries such as human resources, information technology or telecommunications would be a strong possible match for franchise ownership.

About Innové

Innové was established in 2003 as a professional and technology services provider within the aerospace and defense industry. In 2007, the company moved into commercial IT with a suite of cyber security offerings including cryptographic systems design, integration & assessment, IT security control & compliance, protected Internet software systems with Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant e-commerce, identity management and software assurance. The company has a deep history in program management, software and systems integration & test, enterprise information technology, and IT security and risk management solutions delivered around the world. In 2008 and 2009 Innové was recognized by INC. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., and it was named among the Top 50 private companies in San Antonio by the San Antonio Business Journal in 2010. Today, Innové celebrates 10 years of excellence in IT solution delivery and looks forward to continued growth. For more information, visit http://www.innove.com or call 210-446-4501.

About Nectir, Inc.

Nectir, a Managed Staffing company, was founded in 2011 in response to the changing dynamics of the staffing industry. The company provides back-office services, infrastructure, robust recruiting, payroll funding and marketing support through a franchise model that allows its franchise partners to focus exclusively on client-facing activities. Nectir staffing franchises are independently owned and operated and provide contingent staffing, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire services to companies in their respective local and regional areas.

For more information about Nectir's franchise opportunities, visit http://www.staffing-business.com or call 972-528-8262.

