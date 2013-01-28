AAG Environmental Opens New Offices in Florida

AAG Environmental has opened two new offices in Pensacola/Mobile Area and one in Bonifay, FL.

Emergency response contractor, AAG Environmental, is proud to announce two new locations. Now they are fully equipped to serve Bonifay, FL and the Pensacola/Mobile area with their high quality site remediation services. The new locations are completely operational and equipped to handle the full range of services AAG provides.

The transportation division of AAG, is also up and running with bulk dirt hauling and a dry van for barrels and other products. AAG can handle hazardous waste and contaminated material transportation and disposal for all the areas they serve.

Recently completing an excavation job in Alabama – their first in the state, AAG is now working on a sizable contract with the state of Georgia Environmental Protection Division and Department of Natural Resources.

With over 30 years in experience, AAG Environmental is dedicated to giving their customers the peace of mind that site clean-ups are done properly and safely. AAG is available to respond to emergencies 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. They have an average response time of less than two hours within a 100 mile radius. For the complete list of services AAG provides and more information about their areas of expertise, please visit their website.

About the company:

AAG Environmental is a Land + Soil + Waste Remediation Company. They specialize in Environmental Emergency Response cleanup. They are a leading emergency response contractor that now serves all over the Southeast, including environmental site remediation and Hazardous waste clean-up in Florida and South Georgia. Whether hazardous or non-hazardous, five gallons or five thousand gallons, on the roadway or deep in the woods, 24 hours a day they are available. For more information visit their website at http://www.AAGenvironmental.com.

