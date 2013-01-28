Longwood University College of Business and Economics Announces President/CEO of Barber Martin to be Executive-in-Residence

Robyn Deyo, president and CEO of Barber Martin Agency, one of the largest advertising agencies in the mid-Atlantic, will share her "underdog fighter" story as Executive-in-Residence at Longwood University's College of Business and Economics. Deyo's day with students will be capped off with a public presentation on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 7 pm in Longwood University's Hiner Auditorium.

Deyo's talk, “Underdog Fighter,” is part of the Executive-in-Residence lecture series in the College of Business and Economics. She will discuss her “entire life journey,” including the 10-year civil war in her native Zimbabwe, moving to this country as “an Olympic hopeful but having that dream shattered and starting over, taking risks, facing fears, being fiercely competitive, saying ‘yes' to life and continuing to fight to beat the odds.”

Deyo started her career with Barber Martin as an administrative assistant in 1996. She became president in 10 years, and, under her leadership, the firm has experienced double-digit annual growth. In October 2012, Barber Martin was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. Founded in 1988, Barber Martin is a full-service retail advertising agency located in Richmond.

The Executive-in-Residence series is a public service of the CBE and is made possible through the generous corporate support of Barrett Capital Management LLC. The CBE is accredited by AACSB International, a distinction earned by less than 5 percent of business schools worldwide.

