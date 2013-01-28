100 Best Inc. Renames Merchant Account Review Site

The name change to 100BestMerchantAccounts.com from 100Best-Merchant-Accounts.com is just one way the 100 Best team is working to better serve every visitor. The site also provides visitors with the best merchant account reviews, comparisons, and rates.

100 Best is excited about the new name for 100BestMerchantAccounts.com. The name change will make it easier for visitors to access the website and will help with search engine optimization (SEO) for the site overall. The 100 Best team has found that having a site name with dashes throughout makes it hard for visitors to remember the name and type it in without errors. By taking out the hyphens, visitors won't have to remember how many dashes or where they go, they just spell out the site name completely and will be taken directly to the website.

The 100BestMerchantAccounts website is a great place for anyone to find merchant account reviews, comparisons, and other information about related services like eCommerce hosting, payment gateways, the best shopping cart software, and much more. For many online businesses, having a reliable merchant account is paramount to the success of the business. A merchant account works similar to a personal bank account but is used for business transactions, making it possible for a company name to appear on the customer's credit card statement.

Because the merchant account is in charge of the financial transactions for a business, it is important for the business owner to read merchant account reviews for those companies that he/she is most interested in. Additionally, merchant account comparisons can help business owners narrow down their search and quickly see the main differences between the top merchant account providers.

Every business has different merchant account needs. 100Best recommends Merchant Warehouse as the overall best merchant account provider; but visitors to the site will be able to find information about many other providers as well. The site features detailed information about specific companies as well as information about the different types of merchant accounts: high-risk merchant accounts, internet merchant accounts, mobile credit card processing, and much more.

“Our hope is that visitors to our site will find the exact information they need without spending hours doing the research on their own”, says Brenda W., a representative for 100 Best. The site lists the top five merchant accounts with basic stats on the main page. From there visitors can easily navigate to a relevant category to find merchant account comparisons, merchant account reviews, or merchant related articles. Along the right side users will see a list of the top merchant articles.

“We are excited about this change and feel like it will make it easier for people find our site and will help us as we move forward in our new SEO efforts”, Brenda states. Search engine placement can have a big effect on how easy it is for people to find a site like 100BestMerchantAccounts, the 100 Best team is constantly working to make sure their site is easy to find so that visitors will not have a problem finding the merchant account information they are looking for.

About 100BestMerchantAccounts.com

100BestMerchantAccounts.com was founded by professionals with many years of experience in the internet services industry. The site was created to provide detailed information and reviews to visitors that are looking for a merchant account and/or related services.

