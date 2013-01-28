The UK's Leading Holiday Cottage Accommodation Directory for the Peak District Are Feeling A Little Sheepish as Peak District Online Promote A New Page Dedicated To The Wild And Woolly Sheep Of The Area

Adding animals to the largest holiday cottage accommodation directory for Derbyshire is just one service the team at Peak District Online are delighted to offer their readers. Cows mooved into their farm animals department recently and now it's time for the sheep it seems, bringing with them some glorious text and stunning photographs.

With an ever expanding Peakapaedia of knowledge, information and facts about where to go and where to stay in the Peak District, the wonderful wildlife section of http://www.peakdistrictonline.co.uk has just got a little larger.

It's all about shaggy sheep at the offices of Peak District Online this week as the team at PDO celebrate new pages to their Peak District wildlife section open for business. With an ever expanding holiday cottage accommodation directory, the team at PDO include information all about sheep to add to a packed full Peak District playground for wildlife lovers.

"Sheep are everywhere in the Peak District," explains James Dobson, director and wildlife photographer responsible for the amusing and beautiful sheep photography which accompanies some informative and witty text. "Whether they're hanging precariously off the grit stone edges or grazing in the fields of the dales, their little woolly bodies form a huge part of the quintessential English countryside."

What started off as a very small, family run company now caters for the largest online holiday cottage, hotels, pubs and caravan sites, providing all the latest up-to-date information surrounding the Peak District for potential visitors but also for those who live and work in the area. Attracting over 200,000 unique visits every month and growing steadily, Peak District Online is certainly popular with its loyal band of customers and readers alike.

With photographs getting up close and personal, the glorious shaggy sheep littering all parts of the National Park make up the stunning Derbyshire landscape, with wouldn't be the same without them.

"I live near Foolow which is packed full of sheep, making a big impression on the landscape, but also providing me with some perfect photography shots to add to the website I am very passionate about," says James. "I feel very privileged that our readers enjoy my photographs, because I really enjoy taking them, for my own pleasure but best of all providing pleasure for visitors to the Peak District."

New pages are added on a weekly basis and the Peak District wildlife section is certainly one of the most visited with readers staying longer on these pages than any other when they first arrive.

"We've been absolutely bowled over with the wonderful comments and compliments we get from our visitors, and our new Facebook page is causing a huge attraction too," explains Steve Wake, fellow director and landscape photographer for Peak District Online. "It's such a pleasure living and working in this beautiful part of the country, and alongside all my team, we are so passionate about promoting the Peak District to as many people who will listen. With the current economic climate, why bother going abroad and spending heaps of money when you can come and visit some stunning places, quaint little villages and sampling the best food for miles around, all the while not spending too much money on hotels and sampling some free entertainment following the wonderful wildlife we have here?"

Sheep can graze almost everywhere in the Peak District and they do, say the team, with little white dots littering the lush green fields, complementing the dry stone walls of the White Peak. In contrast, the sheep of the Dark Peak are wild and woolly, hardened to life on the moors and fighting for their survival in harsh winters, as they are doing at the moment in all the snow which has fallen on the Peak District over the last couple of weeks.

See new pages as they are added and updated regularly at the UK's largest holiday accommodation directory for the Peak District, http://www.peakdistrictonline.co.uk



