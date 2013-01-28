PolicyPak Unveils Way to Manage Google Talk

The new Google Talk Pak gives IT admins the ability to set and enforce settings in the chat application.

PolicyPak Software, the leader in Group Policy and desktop management, recently released a Pak for Google Talk.

The new preconfigured Pak for Google Talk gives IT admins the ability to set and enforce settings for users' applications so users can't work around them. The Pak for Google Talk makes it so users get the same experience every time the application is launched.

For example, admins can enforce a setting that Google Talk will “Start automatically when starting Windows”. An instructional video on the Google Talk Pak can be found on the PolicyPak website.

PolicyPak can deliver settings using Microsoft Active Directory Group Policy, Microsoft SCCM, Dell KACE, or any other management tool.

IT Admins can get a free PolicyPak trial or find out more about PolicyPak by attending a Group Policy Webinar at the PolicyPak Website, or by calling (800) 883-8002.

Jeremy Moskowitz, founder of PolicyPak Software talked about the features of the Google Talk Pak when he said, “You can completely hide designated control settings from your users so they don't even know they even exist.”

PolicyPak Professional customers have free access to the Google Talk Pak, in addition to dozens of other pre-configured Paks. Some of the most popular applications offer up solutions for Java, Flash, Firefox and Shockwave. Security options are also available for less popular applications and custom homegrown applications with the PolicyPak Design Studio.

About PolicyPak Software:

PolicyPak Software (http://www.policypak.com) is the leader in application compliance and desktop management tools for Active Directory. The software enables IT pros to deliver, lockdown and remediate settings for desktops, laptops , VDI sessions, company devices, as well as personal “BYOD” devices. PolicyPak was founded by desktop management expert and Microsoft Group Policy MVP Jeremy Moskowitz.

