Newly Published by Atlantic Information Services — Dual Eligibles: The New Growth Opportunities Ahead for Health Plans

Find out what steps health plans and providers should take to get ready for big near-term growth opportunities in “Dual Eligibles: The New Growth Opportunities Ahead for Health Plans,” published by Atlantic Information Services.

Atlantic Information Services, Inc., is pleased to announce the publication of “Dual Eligibles: The New Growth Opportunities Ahead for Health Plans,” a special report examining the initiatives being developed by CMS's Federal Coordinated Health Care Office to fund large-scale state care-integration demonstrations for beneficiaries dually eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. “Dual Eligibles: The New Growth Opportunities Ahead for Health Plans” also follows recent developments in states' efforts to more effectively coordinate care for these patients, and what is likely to happen next at the federal and state levels.

In the past year year, federal and state governments have developed huge new initiatives to expand integrated care delivery for dual eligibles — a challenging population that consumes a large proportion of health care spending despite its relatively small size. With background information on the creation of the CMS duals office — and how it grew into a major driver of efforts by states and health plans to improve care for this population — this report sheds light on how states intend to use federal funding, and how Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plans can transform these initiatives into unprecedented growth opportunities.

From the editors of the industry-leading “Medicare Advantage News,” “Dual Eligibles: The New Growth Opportunities Ahead for Health Plans” was written for health plan business and financial managers; executives of pharmaceutical manufacturers and PBMs; hospital and health system business and financial executives; and consultants, actuaries, financial analysts and attorneys. Learn more at http://aishealth.com/marketplace/dual-eligibles-new-growth-opportunities-ahead-health-plans.

