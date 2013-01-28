Add Fun and Flavor to the Super Bowl with Lindsay Olives

Lindsay Olives Offers a Variety of Products and Recipes Great for Entertaining

As Super Bowl XLVII nears and the party planning begins, Lindsay Olives reminds consumers to add fun and flavor to their favorite dishes by mixing in olives. Lindsay Olives offers California Black Ripe Olives in a variety of styles, including whole, chopped and sliced, perfect for taco bars, nachos, dip and more. The company also has a variety of other products such as California Green Ripe Naturals, Greek Katamala and Spanish Olives.

Olives contain zero cholesterol and no saturated fat, making them a nutritious addition to foods usually served at Super Bowl get-togethers. They even count as a serving of fruit, are gluten-free, soy-free, lactose-free and are vegetarian and diabetes-friendly.

“Adding olives to any recipe is a great way to incorporate flavor while also being health conscious,” said Andal Allison, marketing manager at Lindsay Olives. “Whether adding olives as a garnish, or getting more creative, it's easy and a guaranteed hit with guests.”

Regardless of who wins the game, your guests are sure to enjoy the party with these tasty snacks and appetizers:



Avocado ‘n Olive Tostaditos

Bacon and Spinach Stuffed Olives

Artichoke and Black Olive Dip

Buffalo Wing Style Olive Dip

California Harvest Pizza

Olive Stuffed Meatballs

More party tips:



Create a buffet table – Display food and beverages on a kitchen table, island or counter. This helps keep food in one single location and avoids the coffee table, which might create a distraction during the game.

Decorate – While the menu is important, add some fun and flare to your party by hanging football-related decorations throughout the house.

Add olives – A great way to jazz up a dish is to add olives for a burst of flavor and great texture. Try them in a dip, hummus, in salsa or served in a bowl mixed with seasonings and olive oil.

Utilize Pinterest – With over 11 million users worldwide, Pinterest is a great site to explore for recipes, decorations and other party ideas. Visit the Lindsay Olives “Snacks for the Big Game” Pinterest board by clicking here.

For more recipes and product information, visit LindsayOlives.com.

About Lindsay Olives

Lindsay Olives provides a full line of olives, including its delicious, savory California black ripe olives and Naturals Green Ripe olives. Lindsay Olives' parent company, Bell-Carter Foods, Inc., was established in 1912 in Berkeley, California, and now produces more than 10 million cases of olives annually, making it the largest U.S. table olive processor and the second largest in the world. Fourth generation family owned and a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the company is headquartered in Lafayette, California, and processes olives in Corning, California. Visit Lindsay Olives online at http://www.LindsayOlives.com. You can also follow Lindsay Olives on Twitter at @LindsayOlives and “like” the company on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/LindsayOlives.

