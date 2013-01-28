Cleveland area PuroClean Professional Services wins Angie's List Super Service Award for 2012.

PuroClean Professional Services in Brunswick, OH is honored to receive the prestigious Angie's List “Super Service Award” for 2012.

The Super Service Award is the highest honor given through consumer rating-driven business site Angie's List, awarded annually to less than five percent of all companies on the site. The award is given only to companies who have achieved and maintained a “superior” service rating through Angie's List in the past year.

Angie's List, an interactive platform used to rank and compare local businesses, is driven exclusively by end customer activity. In order for businesses to achieve a “superior” ranking, they must receive an adequate number of highly positive responses from customers. The rating can change, making it imperative for companies to maintain a level of excellence to preserve their ranking on the site.

“PuroClean's services were prompt and professional. The staff did their job and went out of their way to help us through the disaster. We felt we were working with a team that cared and supported us. Every step of the project was explained and detailed. At the end of the job the house was 100 percent prepared for the construction crews to come in and rebuild.” –Customer Testimonial

The recognition serves as a testament to PuroClean's outstanding commitment to professional service and dedication to unparalleled customer service. Headed by Owner and President George Cruz, and Managing Partner Emilio Soli, PuroClean takes its business very seriously, and understands the need for compassion and responsiveness in addition to traditional quality damage restoration.

Looking forward to 2013, PuroClean will strive to remain superior in their customers' minds, both on and off professional review websites, and maintain the level of excellence responsible for earning them the “Super Service Award” in 2012.

About PuroClean

Earning their reputation as being “The Paramedics of Property Damage,” PuroClean is a fire and water damage restoration company, as well as a mold and mildew removal company, and also offers biohazard cleanup services. Serving residential and commercial property owners in the United States and Canada with a network of over 300 offices, PuroClean Franchisees help families and businesses overcome the trauma of property damage and loss through responsiveness, exceptional restoration service, and compassion.

