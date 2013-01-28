We Fix Now Responds to Rising Problem of Heating Failures

The emergency plumbing and repair specialists at We Fix Now have responded to news of a pensioner left without hot water, with advice on how best to deal with the situation of faulty boilers.

It has been reported by BBC.co.uk that an 88 year old pensioner from Rugby was left without hot water for more than 3 weeks as he waited for engineers from his energy company to fix his boiler. Don Penfold had been relying on workers from E.ON to make the repairs since before Christmas. Since then a representative from the company has issued their apologies and has arranged for a new boiler to be fitted, free of charge.

Offering fully trained and qualified engineers around the clock, the team at We Fix Now have noted an increase in cases of broken boilers over the winter period and are naturally concerned about the impact of this on the elderly or vulnerable, as in the above story. In light of this, a representative has issued the following advice.

“Those who are experiencing a loss of heating or hot water during particularly cold times would be well advised to contact their energy provider immediately. If the issue is not dealt with in a reasonable time frame and you feel the situation could be detrimental to your health, contact a company such as We Fix Now, which can provide a professional and friendly electrician or plumber in London all times of day and night.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10338153.htm