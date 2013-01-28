Better Life Maids Launches One of a Kind Franchise Model Poised to Become the First Brand Name in Green House Cleaning

Better Life Maids has partnered with co-branded retail product Better Life to build the first national name brand in green house cleaning.

Better Life Maids is opening a new chapter in franchising. With their partnership with a co-branded retail product line Better Life, they are poised to become the first national name brand in green house cleaning. The combined marketing efforts of the two brands of Better Life and Better Life Maids, appears to be a first of its kind in the green product and service sector, with a service brand directly supporting the efforts of a green household cleaning product line.

Better Life Maids was founded in 2008. Better Life Maids has grown its brand from a single unit operations to a national brand in that time. The Better Life Maids green house cleaning franchise is unique for many reasons including embracing emerging technologies like the iPhone. Better Life Maids has developed iPhone tools that its field technicians use during cleanings and let its franchisees track real world results. With its colorful and eye catching branding, one of a kind technologies, and strong retail product tie in, Better Life Maids is poised to continue its rapid growth.

“Along with our partnership with Better Life, technology has been one of the key reasons for our success. We have developed iPhone apps for cleaning checklists and other tools needed in the field. Our dispatch, scheduling, customer relationship management, and accounting software are all tied together with our field service apps. It's all web 2.O hosted software that our franchisees can use anywhere. Our systems make it really fun and easy for our franchisees,” said Matt Ricketts the President and Chief Experience Officer of Better Life Maids. "Our franchisees definitely can see the benefits of our strong product tie in as well. Our entire franchise system is built from the ground up to make our franchisees' lives better."

Founded in 2008, Better Life has made a name for itself by developing a line of household cleaners which are unmatched in safety and unbeatable in performance. Carried coast-to-coast in retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Better Life provides a range of products from their what-EVER! natural all-purpose cleaner to their Oak-Y Dokey wood furniture cleaner and polish, natural hand soaps, and lotions.

According to Better Life co-founder and CEO, Tim Barklage, “Better Life products provide today's educated and discriminating consumer what they are looking for in a household cleaning product – safety, performance and touch of whimsy”. Barklage adds, “Our products smell great but they are free of synthetic perfumes and fragrances, they perform great but are free of petrochemicals, and they look great in your home.”

Better Life Maids is planning an aggressive expansion that includes franchising in new markets, and expanding company owned units when appropriate. The combined marketing efforts of the two brands of Better Life and Better Life Maids is already seeing tangible results. “We wanted to create a partnership that really strengthened our consumer's affinity for Better Life. We wanted to create something really unique that had the potential to educate, and introduce people to the Better Life brand. Better Life Maids was a natural extension, and compliments our grass roots efforts to build a name brand in green household cleaning that people can trust and count on,” said Tim Barklage.

About Better Life Maids

Better Life Maids is a green house cleaning service founded in St. Louis, MO. It has created a unique marketing partnership with Better Life a natural household cleaning products manufacturer. Together they are working to create the first national name brand in natural household cleaning products and green house cleaning services. Better Life Maids is expanding in select markets through a franchise development system. For more information visit http://www.betterlifemaids.com or http://www.cleanhappens.com.

