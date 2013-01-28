BinaryOptionsBlueBook Announces Binary Options Winners

The first annual awards of BinaryOptionsBlueBook, the “Oscars of the binary option industry”, have today seen the “best broker”, “most innovative broker” and “best newcomer” announced.

BinaryOptionsBlueBook are the definitive source of information for newcomers and experienced traders in the binary options industry. After much painstaking deliberation and analysis their team of expert industry analysts have today unveiled the leading brokers in the industry under the categories “best overall broker”, “best innovator” and “best newcomer”.

Smashing their way to the top prize of best overall broker is anyoption.com. Any Option has been around since 2008 and now has thousands of loyal users. It has diversified its offering into mobile applications, provides 24/7 support as offers a comprehensive range of assets on which to trade. This top industry award is recognition for the dedication, innovation and commitment to constant improvement that they have demonstrated.

The best innovator award was scooped up by stockpair.com. StockPair have developed a patent pending platform, operated by Nextrade Worldwide ltd, that brings secure, real time, interactive trading through one of the best interfaces in the industry. They are doing things their own way and it is clearly working.

The binary options industry is still relatively young. New broker entrants are attempting to break through and stamp their mark on a regular basis. The best newcomer award recognizes a new company that has stood out from the rest. This year's award goes to Cedar Finance. Operated out of Cyprus this broker is run by veterans in the trading industry and has launched a platform that ticks all the boxes. It is a platform by traders for traders.

"The competition was fierce and shows just how far this industry has come," said Dan Hardy, the lead analyst that headed the awards panel. "There were dozens of great brokers in each of the three categories, but at the end of the day the three winners shone through following our shortlisting process."

With binary options developing daily it is important that traders have their finger on the pulse. The success of these prestigious awards highlights the important role that BinaryOptionsBlueBook now play in this fast-paced industry.

About BinaryOptionsBlueBook

Binaryoptionsbluebook is the definitive source of information for the binary options industry. It provides traders with everything they need to learn about markets, brokers and strategies. The website will helps thousands of traders to stay up to date with market trends, news, insights, promotions, opinions, education and charts.

Visit the website http://www.binaryoptionsbluebook.com to find out more about the awards!

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebBinaryOptionsBlueBook/binary_options/prweb10365555.htm