Low Cost 2012 1099 Software by RealTaxTools.com Helps 1099 Filers Go Green, Save Green

Real Business Solutions, tax software developer, is now offering organizations low-cost computer 1099 filing solution with support for 2012 1099 Email, 1099 E-File, 1099 PDF and 1099 e-Deliver. Immediate free download of the 1099 system is available from http://www.realtaxtools.com/ .
Chicago, IL (PRWEB) January 28, 2013
Real Business Solutions (RealTaxTools.com) is offering organizations processing 1099s this tax season a fast, affordable and reliable way to e-Deliver 1099 forms to recipients by the Thursday January 31, 2013 deadline.
A free 2012 1099 filing software solution evaluation can be downloaded from http://www.realtaxtools.com/ . Customers can purchase the software and receive it instantly.
The PDF 1099 forms feature available in W2 Mate makes issuing 1099s to recipients as simple as sending email. No forms to print, no envelopes to stuff, no paper cuts, no postage and no headache. Just enter recipient information, generate a PDF file and email. The PDF files generated by the W2 Mate W2 / 1099 compliance system are encrypted and require a password in order to be opened. This makes sending these files by e-mail or any other electronic means more secure. The electronic version of form 1099 generated by W2 Mate contains all required information and complies with applicable IRS procedures relating to substitute 1099 statements to recipients.
In a statement Nancy Walters, W2 Mate product manager at Real Business Solutions said, "We are proud to offer this powerful 1099 Software to the business and tax professionals community because it will greatly reduce time and effort for 1099 compliance."
W2 Mate 2012 can import and E-file W2 and 1099 forms for the following QuickBooks versions: QuickBooks Pro., QuickBooks Premier Accountants Edition, QuickBooks Premier Professional Services Edition, QuickBooks Premier Contractor, QuickBooks Premier Nonprofit Edition, QuickBooks Premier Manufacturing & Wholesale and QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions. W2 Mate can also process 2012 / 2013 wage statements and information returns for Microsoft Great Plains, Microsoft Dynamics GP /SL, Sage MAS 90, Sage MAS 200, SAP, Sage Peachtree, Sage 50 and Sage DacEasy
1099 Efiling is mandatory for those payors /filers with 250 or more forms. 1099 forms may be e‑filed by using the IRS FIRE System on or before March 31st of the year following the reporting period. The 1099 electronic processing module that ships with W2 Mate provides the capabilities for E-Filing the following forms with the government: W2, 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-K, 1099-R, W-3, 1096, 1099-S, 1098-T, 1098, 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-PATR and 1099-OID.
