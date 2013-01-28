ClickJam Offers Tips for Driving Web Traffic to 2013's New Businesses

ClickJam, a PPC agency based in Dubai, has revealed several free tips for those hoping to get new businesses off the ground in 2013. A wealth of information has been provided for novices keen to test a business idea and ultimately drive web traffic to their site, whatever area of business they may be in.

ClickJam, a leading PPC Dubai-based agency, has provided insightful advice on its website for businesses looking to explore a new business idea and to gain more confidence that their idea will be a resounding success. They give detail of how PPC (Pay Per Click advertising), and in particular Google Adwords, can be used to test out a business idea, explore variations and tweak details without investing much money at all. James Reynolds, CEO of ClickJam, explains, “Have you ever had a friend or someone you know hail this fantastic business idea that they've got, only to watch them flounder over the coming weeks and month trying to flog their dead horse? Well you can use Google Adwords to test new business ideas. Instead of wasting thousands, or maybe tens of thousands of dollars to see whether something will work or not, you can use Google Adwords and test with just probably a few hundred dollars”.

ClickJam suggest, amongst a variety of tips for testing new business ideas, using Google Adwords to drive relevant traffic to a basic website with an overview of the potential business and its services. An opt-in form could be attached to the site with an offer of information to be emailed when the venture is launched. ClickJam point out that a high opt-in rate probably represents a strong business idea, whereas limited opt-ins suggests an idea that may need tweaking.

According to ClickJam, Google Adwords and PPC can also be used to test advertising and marketing campaigns. “Before wasting lots of money on print media, TV, radio and billboards, why not test a campaign using Adwords? Multiple ad variations can be written and tested before settling on the winning formula and rolling it out into other mediums,” says James Reynolds.

Launched in October 2012, Clickjam has quickly established itself as an expert in PPC marketing. The agency is led by James Reynolds, an experienced internet marketer who has helped many businesses increase web traffic through both PPC and SEO techniques with Clickjam's sister company SEO Sherpa. Its free advice for new business ventures can be found at ClickJam News.

About James Reynolds

James Reynolds is the founder of Search Engine Optimisation agency SEO Sherpa (http://www.seosherpa.com) and Google Adwords Pay-Per-Click management company Click Jam (http://www.clickjam.com). He is an expert in helping entrepreneurs drive sales and increase the overall responsiveness and profitability of their online marketing. James has earned great respect in the field and is an experienced internet marketing speaker appearing at events worldwide and often in the media in Dubai, where he resides.

