Hip Hop Legend and Actor Xzibit to Host Official Las Vegas Launch of his Bonita Platinum Tequila at the Hyde Bellagio, March 2 2013

VIP red-carpet event will showcase the world's only five-times distilled tequila.

Successful hip-hop star and actor Xzibit will be live at The Hyde Bellagio March 2nd to showcase his new Bonita Platinum Tequila in a VIP, invitation only event.

The ultra-premium tequila is set to roll out in select Las Vegas locations beginning February 8th, 2013 with a bottle signing event at Lee's Discount Liquor, where fans and consumers can interact with the superstar and experience the product.

Xzibit originally announced his new product in November, 2013. “The tequila is amazing,” he said in an earlier interview. “The packaging is beautiful and dynamic, and the brand is perfect.”

Tickets to the invitation-only event will be available at select Las Vegas retailers throughout the month of February, though the majority of the guest list will be reserved for celebrities and influencers in the area.

Xzibit (Alvin Joiner) is a multiplatinum recording artist, actor and television personality, born in Detroit, Michigan, where he began rapping at a young age. He went on to build a solid career with projects alongside such big names as Eminem and Snoop Dogg. Already well-established and critically acclaimed, Xzibit was recruited by famed producer Dr. Dre to join the all-star cast of Dre 2001(1999). An accomplished actor and television host, he can also be seen in films like 8 Mile (2002), Derailed (2005) and XXX: State of the Union (2005). His newest film is Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama bin Laden.

The Bonita Spirits Company is one of a select group of celebrity owned spirits in the world. The company was founded in 2010 by Chris Brown, former commercial pilot and accomplished entrepreneur. Bonita Platinum is an ultra-premium luxury brand, the world's only five-times distilled tequila. For more information on the Bonita Spirits Company, please visit http://www.bonitaspirits.com



