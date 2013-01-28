PrimeRevenue Introduces SCiEnable™, a Revolutionary Supply Chain Finance Onboarding Tool

Leading Supply Chain Finance Provider Launches Best in Class Supply Chain Finance Enablement System, Expands OpenSCi™ Platform

Atlanta, GA, January 28, 2013 - PrimeRevenue, Inc., the leading SaaS platform for Supply Chain Finance (SCF), today announced the successful launch of SCiEnable™, the rapid supply chain finance enablement solution on the PrimeRevenue OpenSCi™ supply chain finance platform. A combination of eLearning (web-based training), automated document delivery, and customer service, SCiEnable™ brings together all the components of a supply chain finance program that is customized to the changing needs of the customer.

A user-friendly and compelling resource of information, which educates Suppliers on the process and benefits of supply chain finance, SCiEnable™ features case studies, references, calculators and FAQs, highlighting examples of successful supply chain finance implementations. Entirely customizable, branded, and matched to meet the requirements of each PrimeRevenue customer and supply chain finance program, and featuring multi-language and multi-regional coverage, SCiEnable™ provides business, legal, and technical expertise resulting in an individualized instance of OpenSCi™ built to meet unique supply chain finance needs.

“We have fully integrated the PrimeRevenue OpenSCi™ supply chain finance solution as a key channel in our payables environment,” said Jared Poff, vice president and treasurer for Big Lots, Inc. "We appreciate that SCiEnable™ provides ongoing, timely support in onboarding selected suppliers on the OpenSCi™ supply chain finance platform. By taking a targeted, informed approach, supplier onboarding can be far more successful and lead to improved long term relationships,” concluded Mr. Poff.

“Today there are many supply chain finance programs in place. However, the main difference between our successful, large and global supply chain finance programs and others in the market is the rapid deployment and efficient onboarding of suppliers,” said PJ Bain, PrimeRevenue CEO. “SCiEnable™ provides the required support to deploy new programs successfully and take existing programs to the next level. With more than 10,000 worldwide Suppliers on our OpenSCi™ platform, PrimeRevenue is operating the largest supply chain finance programs in the world. With the launch of SCiEnable™, we have reaffirmed our position at the forefront of the supply chain finance market,” added Bain.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Big Lots is North America's largest broadline closeout retailer. As of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2012, we operated 1,463 BIG LOTS stores in the 48 contiguous United States and 81 LIQUIDATION WORLD and LW stores in Canada. Wholesale operations are conducted through BIG LOTS WHOLESALE, CONSOLIDATED INTERNATIONAL, and WISCONSIN TOY and with online sales at http://www.biglotswholesale.com.

About PrimeRevenue, Inc.

For Global 2000 organizations who view their supply chains as a strategic asset and are seeking to increase supply chain efficiency, PrimeRevenue is the leading provider of multi-bank Supply Chain Finance (SCF) technology and services. The PrimeRevenue OpenSCi™ SCF platform and working capital advisory services provide these organizations with the control and flexibility required to drive superior SCF results, reducing cost and capital risk throughout their supply chains and forging stronger supplier relationships. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, PrimeRevenue also has offices in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Prague in Europe, as well as in Melbourne, Australia, and Hong Kong SAR, and operates some of the largest SCF programs for customers around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.primerevenue.com

