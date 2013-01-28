ColdQuanta Announces the First Commerical BEC

Boulder-based ultracold atom generating devices and systems group achieves an industry first in creating Bose-Einstein Condensation in a commercial setting.

ColdQuanta is pleased to announce it has achieved Bose-Einstein Condensate (BEC) for both industrial and scientific purposes in house. Until now, creating BEC was a feat only accomplished in universities and government research labs. For the first time in a commercial setting, a Boulder based company, ColdQuanta has achieved BEC with equipment it developed to simplify the process. Bose Einstein Condensates are formed at a fraction above absolute zero (water freezes at 273 degrees Kelvin).

At those temperatures, atoms, in this case Rubidium, coalesce to form a super atom or a single quantum entity with properties much different from atoms at room temperature. First demonstrated by Carl Wieman and Eric Cornell at the University of Colorado in 1995, research into BEC and related forms of ultra-cold matter has taken off throughout the world.

“We are thrilled to be the first commercial business to be able to routinely produce BEC.” declared Rainer Kunz, CEO. “Although we are small we anticipate we will continue to contribute directly to developments in novel applications in the atomic optics field”.

BEC research has yielded breakthroughs in atomic and optical physics allowing for more accurate atomic clocks, precision instrumentation, quantum computing, and materials simulation. Now that ColdQuanta has demonstrated that it is possible to create Bose-Einstein Condensates in the commercial space with the RuBECi™, the stage is set for industry to take up the challenge and develop commercial applications.

