Wall Street Daily Launches New Tech & Innovation Daily E-Letter

With Tech & Innovation Daily, Chief Investment Strategist, Louis Basenese, is covering the world's most promising technologies that are ripe for investment.

Independent financial research publishing group, Wall Street Daily, announced the launch of its new subsidiary, Tech & Innovation Daily.

Tech & Innovation Daily is led by Chief Investment Strategist, Louis Basenese – a former Wall Street consultant and analyst, and Co-Founder of Wall Street Daily.

Basenese is widely regarded as one of the United States' leading technology forecasters and small-cap stock experts. He's also well versed in special situations, such as mergers and acquisitions, and spinoffs. With Tech & Innovation Daily, he leverages his extensive experience to provide his readership with original research on the most promising and compelling technologies that are fast becoming investable opportunities.

As Tech & Innovation Daily officially launched, Basenese said:

“Tech & Innovation Daily is really the first resource that looks at the most compelling technology trends going on in the world from an investor's perspective. There are plenty of sites out there that just talk about the latest gadgets… but they're always approaching it from the perspective of an engineer or someone who's just really interested in the technology. There are great innovations going on in the world right now – robotic prosthetics, 3D bio-printing – but they're not ready for primetime yet. Our focus is to put investors on the opportunities that are ripe for investment.”

Tech & Innovation Daily offers a free e-letter that readers can opt-in to receive.

Wall Street Daily is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland and is the most trusted and innovative moneymaking financial publication in circulation today. Every day, Wall Street Daily analysts uncover the truth about Wall Streets' schemes and share their findings with over 350,000 readers. It's a unique, no nonsense, “Forever Free” e-newsletter.

