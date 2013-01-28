Rigid Industries' The World Leader in Cutting-Edge LED Technology announces the Release of its Dually HD and D2 HD Series

Rigid Industries announces the Release of its Dually HD and D2 HD Series of "Heavy Duty" LED Lights designed to perform in the toughest of conditions.

Now Rigid Industries has given its customers another LED option using its highly successful Dually and D2 LED lighting products to create the Dually HD and D2 HD who work or play in uneven environments.

Rigid Industries' popular Dually is a 4 LED light in a 3x3 inch compact package with 1300 Lumens and pulling only 17W while the just as popular D2 features a 36 Watt power draw and 2600 Lumens. Rigid Industries has now taken these 2 workhorse LEDs and have outfitted them with the new Vibration Isolator which prevents the Dually HD's light from bouncing up and down or shifting from side to side as well as internal component protection.

The Vibration Isolator is a double bolted bracket that attaches securely to the Dually HD on both sides of the hardware. The Vibration Isolator is made of stainless steel and Polyurethane.

In addition to the Vibration Isolator, another innovation is the mounting bracket. Instead of using the regular mounting bracket that is housed between the fins with one nut and bolt per side, the new bracket mounts outside of the fins using a 2 nut and bolt combination that runs through the body of the light. One nut and bolt actually secures the light to the mounting bracket and the other aids in holding the light in place when you set the angle of the light after you mount it.

The new Dually HD and D2 HD are available in various lighting combinations to meet all lighting needs. “We believe our new Dually HD and D2 HD have wide ranging applications for those involved in tough working conditions, the Dually platform is a very solid product and with the added isolation can now be used in even more applications” said Taylor Anderson, Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

This exciting new technology in LED lighting can be used for Military LED Lighting, Mining LED Lighting, Marine LED Lighting along with Agriculture LED Lighting. Rigid Industries is committed to supporting their customers and the industries they work in by continuously developing new product lines to meet their needs.

To download the 2013 Rigid Industries Catalog please visit: http://RigidIndustries.com/Catalog

###

About Rigid Industries:

Rigid Industries has been providing LED Lighting products and accessories at a great value since being founded in 2001. Customer service, as well as innovation, has always been a cornerstone of Rigid's success. With the acquisition of Holder Off-road, Rigid Industries became the manufacturer of the E-series LED Light Bars, the brightest and most efficient LED light on the market. In 2008, Rigid Industries acquired Dirt Lights, Inc. and Plane Lights, Inc. to expand the lighting products to include high quality HID product. Rigid Industries now has design, customer service, sales and manufacturing all headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. For more information please visit http://www.RigidIndustries.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367314.htm