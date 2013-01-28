Bunn's Hymns of Home Will Make You Laugh, Make You Think, and Warm Your Heart

Coming this Spring from Bitingduck Press, Hymns of Home by young adult author Bill Bunn treats his readers to thirty essays on parenting, country life, the environment, and technology. With humor and empathy, the author shows how to embrace the modern world while still finding time to take a walk, smell the flowers, and pick the apples.

Anyone whose kids have ever wrecked the house with an unfortunate Christmas present will laugh out loud at Bill Bunn's collection of essays, Hymns of Home. Previously published in Salon, The Globe and Mail, and elsewhere, these short pieces will appear as an anthology issued by Bitingduck Press on March 1, 2013. By turns funny, heartwarming, and poignant, the thirty essays contain something for anyone with a sentimental streak--even one well-hidden that only comes out at the death of a dragonfly.

An English professor and author of the young adult adventure Duck Boy (Bitingduck Press, 2012), Bunn lives in rural Canada where the houses are identified by their occupants ("the old Jones place") and where the swiftly-changing seasons show a different face of Nature four times a year. Readers from the country will recognize the over-prolific tree of "Ambushels of Apples," or the hues of the different times of day in "All Alone With Just One Colour."

With insight and empathy, the author also touches on some difficult subjects: environmental degradation, abuse of technology, and school violence. He encourages readers to travel at Nature's pace--to take a walk--and to unplug the earphones and look a friend in the eye. Other times the tales are pure comic relief, especially for parents of young children: decapitated dolls, Santa shenanigans, and glitter glue on everything.

The book will be available both in print and electronic format from all major retailers (Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo), as well as from the publisher's webstore. Bitingduck Press is also seeking partners for its in-store sales technology Web Bytez, which allows e-books to be sold at any venue, without start-up costs or inventory. Both fiction and non-fiction submissions are welcomed from authors in all genres.

