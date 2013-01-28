FrontStream Payments Launches MobileTransact, an Integrated Payment Solution for Smart Devices

FrontStream Payments is pleased to announce its launch of MobileTransact, a dynamic solution that enables its merchants to easily accept payments and donations anytime, anywhere, any way.

Available to all Apple device users, MobileTransact is compatible with iOS6, and accessible as a free download from the Apple App Store. After a simple “1, 2, 3” setup process, which includes downloading the application from the App Store and completing a quick and easy registration process on the device to be used, FrontStream merchants can immediately start accepting payments and donations.

“FrontStream is excited to offer MobileTransact as a fully compatible mobile payment solution to our customers,” said Nina Vellayan, Chief Executive Officer and President of FrontStream Payments. “We believe that businesses of all types should have access to smart solutions that make doing business seamless and enhance the end user experience.”

Familiar card swipe process provides customers with ease of use and eliminates concern over handwritten credit card information identity theft.

Lowers merchants' cost of accepting credit cards by eliminating card-not-present fees.

Prevents missed sales opportunities caused by not taking credit or debit cards remotely. Data coverage is available for 98% of the US population.

Security. Credit card fraud and data breaches are on the rise. FrontStream's proprietary ArgoFire Payment Gateway is PCI compliant, and provides “end-to-end” encryption, a unique encryption key per swipe, immediate card data tokenization and card authentication. This protects customer information from the moment a card is swiped.

Reporting. With FrontStream Payments, you can access detailed reporting on all of your payment and donation activity, with portable data that easily integrates with existing CRM, donor management and accounting systems.

The MobileTransact application is compatible with a wide variety of Apple products (including iPhone 3G – 5, 1st – 3rd generation iPads and the iPod Touch) and FrontStream has partnered with MagTek to offer merchants a secure card reader that easily plugs into each device. Best known for secure card reader authenticators, check scanners, PIN pads and credential issuing systems, MagTek provides strong encryption, secure tokenization, real time authentication and dynamic transaction data which influenced FrontStream's decision to partner with them on rolling out this technology.

To download the free MobileTransact application please use the following URL: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mobiletransact/id586879025?mt=8

To learn more about FrontStream's full suite of products and services, visit http://www.frontstreampayments.com/ProductsServices.aspx

About FrontStream Payments

FrontStream Payments is a leading merchant solutions provider of integrated payment products. The company has well-established client relationships in virtually all business sectors and a strong partnership presence in the B2B, Non-Profit, Education, Automotive, Energy, and Hospitality industries. Offerings include turnkey solutions that enable clients to increase revenues through POS, mobile and web acceptance of ACH eChecks and credit/debit cards. All accounts and products are powered by FrontStream's proprietary fasttransactTM payment platform, launched in 2011 as the first, single-source payment processing, data management and integrated ERP system of its kind. The company is headquartered in Reston, VA and has offices in Brentwood, TN, Lacey, WA, and recently acquired nonprofit solutions provider FirstGiving, based in Boston, MA.

