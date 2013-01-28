National Railway Historical Society Announces 2013 Convention in Alaska, With Nine Days of Rare Train Travel and Tours

First NRHS convention in the 49th state will be based in Anchorage and Fairbanks, combining unique train rides and photo opportunities with tours of facilities and museums.

Tickets are now available for the 2013 National Railway Historical Society (NRHS) convention in Alaska, featuring nine days of historic charter train rides through spectacular scenery and unique tours of museums and railroad facilities.

The September 14-22 convention will begin with a “pre-convention” series of activities based in Fairbanks, followed by a two-day train trip to Anchorage where the main event will take place. Highlighting the NRHS convention are six days of special train trips on the Alaska Railroad, many traveling on routes that don't see regular passenger service.

Additional activities include visits to the Museum of Alaskan Transportation and Industry (MATI), tours of the Alaska Railroad shops and operations center, an afternoon with an 1899-built steam locomotive, riverboat and bus tours, railroad history seminars, the society's annual banquet and more.

“Our charter trains are designed for the railroad enthusiast who has always wanted to photograph the Alaska Railroad in spectacular scenery,” said Barton Jennings, rail operations chairman for NRHS. “Many convention specials will travel on freight-only routes. Even better, we're planning several exciting photo stops in locations where regular trains normally fly past. Some of these places have been used by the Alaska Railroad for their own publicity shoots.”

The lineup of special trains includes:

-A two-day train trip from Fairbanks to Anchorage through rugged mountain scenery, with an overnight stop in Denali Park. Included are numerous stops for photos and to visit historic sites, plus a crossing of the famed Mears Memorial Bridge. (September 16-17)

-A one-day roundtrip from Anchorage to the port town of Seward, featuring mountain grades, tunnels, glaciers, and rivers. (September 19)

-A tour of the Alaska Railroad's Anchorage terminal area via several routes that rarely see passenger service, including a trip into the scenic Mat-Su Valley. (September 20)

-A roundtrip special from Anchorage to the old military port town of Whittier and a side trip to Spencer. The day includes a ride through the Anton Anderson tunnel, the longest combined rail and highway tunnel in North America. (September 21)

A roundtrip special from Fairbanks to the community of North Pole, traveling via freight-only trackage. (September 15)

Each trip offers a choice of coach and dome car seating. Trips operating out of Anchorage on Sept. 19-21 will feature the Alaska Railroad's premium “Gold Star” full-length dome cars that provide unmatched views of the Alaskan splendor.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the NRHS convention website at

http://www.nrhs.com/news/2013-convention-tickets-sale-now. Visitors can download a summary of convention trains, tours, activities, lodging, and more. Additional event details will be announced soon.

The convention will take place in the September “shoulder season,” when Alaska is less crowded and prices are more economical than during the peak summer period. NRHS has arranged attractive discounts to encourage individual tourism.

“Alaska is an enormous and varied place,” said Gregory Molloy, president of NRHS. “Whether you are an experienced traveler or have never been there before, this will be a unique opportunity to combine tourism and train travel. September is usually peak fall color season and snow is starting to appear atop the mountains.”

NRHS has named Alaska Airlines as the “Official Airline” for the 2013 National Convention in Anchorage and the Pre-Convention activities in Fairbanks. They have provided a wide window to use the discounted fare: travel may be booked for any time beginning September 7 and ending September 29, 2013.

Founded in 1935, the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS) is a non-profit organization established to preserve and raise awareness of America's railroad heritage. NRHS operates historic rail excursions and tours throughout North America and supports more than 160 regional chapters. During the past 10 years, the society has awarded more than $500,000 in railroad preservation grants; it also sponsors RailCamp, a summer orientation program offering high school youth hands-on experience in the railroad industry. For more information, visit http://www.nrhs.com.

