New York Divorce Lawyer Marc Rapaport Launches Website on No Fault Divorce

Divorce does not have to be messy and expensive. That is the message of attorney Marc A. Rapaport's new website, NYFastDivorce.com, which was launched last month to coincide with the second anniversary of New York's no fault divorce statute.

The website is inspired by Rapaport's belief that the financial and emotional health of nearly all people facing divorce is best served by taking what Rapaport describes as the "high road". According to Rapaport, the "high road" consists of approaching divorce as a series of choices, each of which involves compromise. Rapaport urges people to do everything in their power to amicably resolve the financial issues arising from divorce because "contested divorce proceedings are exorbitantly expensive and can last for years." For some people, compromise is a difficult process that necessitates the involvement of a mediator. In other situations, Rapaport guides clients toward compromise that is reasonable, and encourages amicable solutions.

In Rapaport's new no fault divorce website, he outlines a three-step process for obtaining a no fault divorce in New York. He also sets forth substantially reduced legal fees for potential clients who retain him in matters in which they have already resolved all financial issues with their spouses.

Marc A. Rapaport developed one of the largest divorce law practices in the New York City area, Rapaport Law Firm, PLLC. He represents individuals in Manhattan's Supreme and Family Courts in matters that run the full gamut of matrimonial law, and he has written on topics ranging from equitable distribution to maintenance. He is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center.

