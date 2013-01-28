FMYI Releases Version 7.0 to Create "A Faster Fast" Collaboration Experience with over  250 Interface Upgrades

Celebrates its Ninth Anniversary by Becoming One of the First Collaboration Platforms Built on the Twitter Bootstrap Design Framework

FMYI, Inc. [for my innovation], a leading provider of collaboration software hosting over one million workspaces, today announced the release of FMYI 7.0 on its ninth anniversary as a company.

The new interface features over 250 interface upgrades and is one of the first collaboration platforms built on the Twitter Bootstrap design framework, the most popular open source project on the GitHub social coding service. These enhancements were made to help clients with faster user adoption, faster scalability, and faster access to content as part of FMYI's value as “A Faster Fast” way to collaborate. FMYI is the only collaboration platform that combines an easy to use social networking site interface, built in workflow tools for projects/contacts/resources, free support, and an award-winning commitment to corporate responsibility.

“Over the past nine years, we've charted a different path in our industry by bootstrapping, growing through client revenue, combining projects, contacts, and resources in one social collaboration place, focusing on adoption with features like social sign in, leveraging modern technologies like Twitter Bootstrap, offering free support for all, and by having a triple bottom line mission,” FMYI President Justin Yuen said. “We may be crazy, but that's how we're making a difference.”

"A FASTER FAST" — FMYI VERSION 7.0 DETAILS

View screenshots by clicking on this link

1. Faster user adoption



The new responsive design automatically adapts the interface for the size of the browser window and mobile/tablet screen, in addition to a stripped down non-Javascript mobile view. With people using a variety of monitor sizes and devices at the office or on the go, this flexibility is critical to help get work done efficiently.

The header now stays at the top of the screen while you scroll down, making it easy to access FMYI's free support.

The updated Account Settings page now defaults to showcasing our Social Sign In feature to encourage use of it. Social Sign In, one of FMYI's most recent new features, is an enhancement many in the industry don't yet offer. This reduces the barrier to entry to collaboration by reducing the need to remember another account.

2. Faster scalability



A simplified, customizable navigation appears in the left column on all pages, empowering a team to use FMYI for a workflow focus with terminology tailored to their industry and sector. They can track contacts, manage projects, and share resources, and scale into other areas, all while being organized and searchable.

An even more customized workflow means people selectively access the content they need, and track details as things progress. Powerful tools can be accessed from anywhere in the site, including the unique Activity Manager and an expandable search bar that reads the content of the site and into the text of uploaded Word and PDF documents.

A scrollable feature has been added to items featured on the homepage, preserving valuable real estate while scaling the mission critical content people can see.

3. Faster access to content



A bold new look allows the site owner to customize the background color while focusing the attention on content posted in the center. More contrast means your eyes find the work that needs to get done quicker.

Individual workspace background info (labels, contact information, custom fields, etc.) has moved from the left column to the right so you see the content posted faster when reading left to right.

The addition of intuitive icons throughout the platform minimizes text overload and saves space. The list of people receiving email alerts for new content has also been consolidated to a more prominent list of who is “Following.”

UNITED KINGDOM'S NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE

The UK National Health Service (NHS), an FMYI client, has doctors that need to be able to both manage and provide care to patients. Various Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) have chosen FMYI to centrally store information, so that it can be discussed and retrieved by the right people at the right time.

“FMYI has definitely made the way we work smarter,” said Adrian Down, executive board member of the Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group of the UK's NHS. “By the time we get to a meeting, a discussion has already taken place so we are ready to make decisions. It makes meetings far slicker and quicker. During the research phase we also checked out Yammer and other collaboration options, but they just weren't as flexible or productive. FMYI has more room for us to grow.”

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

FMYI 7.0 is available now and complete details about the competitive pricing options (no setup fee while including free ongoing support) are available online.

ABOUT FMYI, INC.

FMYI [for my innovation] is a pioneer in social collaboration software hosting over one million workspaces. FMYI empowers teams to make a difference by combining a social collaboration interface with tools for workflow needs such as project/task management, contact/CRM tracking, file/link/calendar event sharing, and more with free support and sustainability features built in to create a better world. Founded in 2004, and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, FMYI is a certified B Corporation with a commitment to the triple bottom line (people, planet, profit).

