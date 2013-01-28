Automated Robotics System For Library Staff To Streamline Media Circulation

A new space-efficient optical media handling system streamlines and increases speed and accuracy of staff retrieval of media. LAT-Stena provides a cost effective solution to meet patron's demand for media circulation in libraries while minimizing staff and security costs.

Library Automation Technologies, Inc. (LAT), a leader in library automation products, is pleased to announce a new media automation system aimed to improve library staff operations in dispensing media to patrons. LAT-Stena, a new product from LAT, is designed to assist circulation staff in servicing patron's requests for any optical media (CD, DVD, Blu-ray, Wii, PS2…etc.). Designed to work with all library ILS systems, LAT-Stena dramatically streamlines circulation of disc media, reduces staff requirements and provides 100% security and accuracy.

“No more shuffling drawers or looking on the floor for misplaced CD volumes. All we have to do is to scan Barcode or RFID label and discs will start popping out automatically. We just take them from LAT-Stena and give to patrons. It is that easy!” – says Ms. Danielle Zubiller, Head of Circulation for he Library. “It's fast too,” Ms. Zubiller adds. “We can service three to four patrons now in the same amount of time it took us to gather all discs and service one just one patron before LAT-Stena!”

LAT-Stena has zero footprint. Due to its flexible configuration, it fits perfectly into existing cabinet or shelving arrangement or in any space that the library has available. The system can easily be expanded to grow in capacity, as library requirements dictate and budgets permit. The library can add capacity at its convenience, one storage pod at the time, anytime. Multiple staff can simultaneously access LAT-Stena to easily accommodate multiple patrons.

“Stena was designed with the library circulation in mind,” says Oleg Boyarsky, CEO of LAT. “In a typical day, staff will literally perform thousands of repetitive operations to get patrons their media, which is normally stored in boxes, cases or folders. Dramatic time reduction, elimination of repetitive stress injuries, efficient storage and a happy, satisfied patrons are just a few of the many benefits of LAT-Stena.”

“Designed for librarians by librarians with sophisticated automation, we have made the initial system configuration very affordable at less than $1,899 - so even in current tough economic climate no library is excluded.”, continued Boyarsky.

