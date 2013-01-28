Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Service Advertisement Wins State Award

For the second year in a row, a public service announcement for the Safe Sober Prom Night T-Shirt Design Competition won the Blue Ribbon Award for Excellence in Electronic Media for the State of North Carolina. The announcement publicized the 2013 Safe Sober Prom Night T-Shirt Competition to area high school students and their parents.

A public service announcement for the 2013 Safe Sober Prom Night T-Shirt Design Competition won the Blue Ribbon Award for Excellence in Electronic Media for the State of North Carolina. Each year the NC Schools Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) solicits entries in print and media categories from all 115 school systems in the state. Creation of this public service announcement was a joint effort between Daggett Shuler, Attorneys at Law, Cable Channel 2, and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Safe Sober Prom Night is a non-profit organization co-founded in 1991 by attorney David Daggett of Daggett Shuler, Attorneys at Law. The goal of Safe Sober Prom Night is to provide ongoing awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol and to encourage positive peer pressure to reduce underage drinking and drug use among young people. The program is currently active in the greater Triad region of North Carolina and impacts students in over 35 high schools.

Safe Sober Prom Night encourages high school students to be safe with a written pledge to stay drug and alcohol free on prom night. Each student who signs a pledge card receives a t-shirt with the winning design. Students are given incentives to keep their commitment, including scholarships and a chance to win $1,000 for their school. To date, more than 400,000 students have signed the Safe Sober pledge.

As part of the Safe Sober Prom Night program, Triad students submit their own designs for consideration to be printed on more than 14,000 t-shirts distributed to area high school juniors and seniors. The sole winner of the competition receives a $500 scholarship and has their name printed on the back of each t-shirt. Many schools incorporate these t-shirts into their spirit week leading up to prom, creating an atmosphere of positive peer pressure encouraging their students to make safe decisions on Prom night.

Cable 2 station manager Chris Runge is also pleased to report that the WS/FCS educational station was awarded a total of 3 Blue Ribbons for the following: IT! Instructional Television, Safe-Sober T-Shirt Design PSA, and 9/11, We Remember.

NCSPRA is comprised of Public Relations Executives with a vast array of national experience. For more than a quarter century NCSPRA has been a Blue Ribbon Chapter of the National School Public Relations Society.

Cable 2 is in its 38th year as the Educational Public Access Station for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. In addition to numerous state awards, Cable 2 was also recognized nationally in 2005 with a Telly Award for the documentary “Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Welcome Home”.

Daggett Shuler, Attorneys at Law, principal office is based at 2140 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. The firm handles personal injury claims including serious injuries, automobile accidents, workers' compensation and social security disability. They have received national recognition for their Safe Sober Prom Night program. http://www.SafeSober.com http://www.DaggettShulerLaw.com



