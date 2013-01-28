Wine Australia's 'Next Chapter' Campaign Launches in San Francisco

Building Australia's Reputation for Regionality and Diversity

Wine Australia's ‘Next Chapter' campaign officially launched at a showcase tasting for members of the trade and media at Farralon Restaurant in San Francisco on Monday, January 14 and will be the theme for Wine Australia programs throughout Summer 2013.

"Australian exports have been quietly evolving over the recent years” stated Angela Slade, Wine Australia Regional Director, North America. "Wine Australia's ‘Next Chapter' is a focus on where Australian wine is today and where it's heading. The ‘Next Chapter' theme allows us to highlight a new slice of Australia's regional, boutique and historical/classic wines along with the heightened dedication by wineries and importers to bring these wines into the U.S., and to infuse new energy and awareness for the undiscovered side of Australian wine, varietals, regions, families and characters.”

The San Francisco showcase tasting was the first event of Wine Australia's ‘Next Chapter', a national sampling and education initiative for trade and media that includes tasting events, seminars, trade research, and market updates.

Wine Australia's ‘Next Chapter' program from January 14, 2013 at Farralon included a walk-around tasting, a blind tasting challenge and two master classes moderated by Mark Davidson, Wine Australia Education Director. The first master class, ‘Classics to Contemporary Australia' explored the stylistic evolution of Shiraz and how viticulture, site and shifting attitudes have affected Australia's champion variety. The second master class, ‘Contemporary to Curious Australia' followed the same theme but through the eyes of other varietals including Semillon, Riesling, Chardonnay and Grenache. Former Penfolds Grange Winemaker, John Duval, Winemaker of John Duval Wines, Brokenwood Wines Chief Winemaker, Iain Riggs, BK Wines Winemaker, Brendon Keys, Holme Estate Winemaker, Craig Holme, Fowles Wines CEO, Matt Fowle, Vasse Felix Owner, Paul Holmes á Court and Matt Stamp MS Guild of Sommeliers Education Director participated in the panel tastings and discussion.

Guests enjoyed new releases of the recognized and beloved -- new styles, vintage variation and regional typicity – to dynamic new wines and Australian classics that have long been enjoyed in Australia for decades and are now making their way to the U.S. thanks to a new generation of Australian wine importers and the established wine importers unfailingly devoted to the Australian wine category and totally committed to representing the very best of Australia's regional and stylistic diversity.

More than 250 attending retailers, sommeliers, wine professionals and media had the opportunity to taste over 200 wines carefully curated by the participating winemakers and importers to truly represent Australia's ‘Next Chapter' with offerings from Australia's renowned and lesser known regions and sub regions such as Adelaide Hills, Barossa Valley, Clare Valley, Coonawarra, Eden Valley, Fleurieau Peninsula, Franklin River, Geelong, Goulburn Valley, Hunter Valley, King Valley, Macedon Rangers, Margaret River, McLaren Vale, Mornington Peninsula, Mount Benson, Mudgee, Nagambie Lakes, Padthaway, Piccadilly Valley, Pyrenees, Rutherglen, Strathbogie Ranges, Tamar Valley, Tasmania and the Yarra Valley.

Numerous well-known media from national and local publications and outlets attended including, wine writers and reporters from the Wine Spectator, Wine & Spirits, Wine Enthusiast, The Tasting Panel, Wine Business Monthly, Cheers, Practical Winery & Vineyard, San Jose Mercury News, San Francisco Examiner, Fine Cooking Magazine, Thirstygirl.com, The Gray Report, Slow Living Radio and KGO's ‘Dining Around.

About Wine Australia:

Wine Australia is an Australian Government statutory authority established in 1981 to provide strategic support to the Australian wine sector. Its mission is: To enhance the operating environment for the benefit of the Australian wine industry by providing the leading role in: market development; knowledge development; compliance; and trade. Wine Australia Chief Executive, Andrew Cheesman, is based in Adelaide and the Market Development group is led by James Gosper, (based in Sydney). Wine Australia has international offices in the USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong, the UK, Ireland and Japan.

In the North American market, Wine Australia is led by Regional Director, Angela Slade and provides a collaborative framework for the Australian wine category to secure maximum trade, press and consumer visibility. A team of industry professionals are dedicated to building confidence and increasing demand for Australian wines through extensive trade education, trade promotional programs, public relations, and events.

