Handy Photo for iOS and Android Offers Easy To Use Professional Photo Editing Tools

ADVA Soft today announced the upcoming release of Handy Photo 1.0, an innovative photo editor for iOS and Android, packed with a complete set of easy to use tools for performing cropping, uncropping, retouching, lossless straightening, intellectual objects extraction and moving, framing, and more. Handy Photo 1.0 is expected to hit the App Store and Google Play at the end of January 2013, bringing with it a whole host of professional grade editing tools, mentioned above, setting a new standard in mobile photo editing.

ADVA Soft will soon be releasing its brand new product for both the beginners and professional photo editors. Handy Photo 1.0 will offer the users a wide range of possibilities to apply different corrections and improvements to their photos.

Handy Photo 1.0 main features:



Move Me tool for smart objects extraction and moving

Magic Crop tool with unique photo “un-cropping” function

The best retouching technology for mobile platforms

Impressive collection of professional photo filters

Complete sets of high quality textures and frames

100% size image viewing

Up to 30 MP images support

Optimized for multi-core and GPU processors

RAW format support

Stylish UI

The app is of wide functionality, so the users will be able to edit their photos from different angles – from arranging objects as wanted to adding frames and textures to them.

The improved versions of innovative uncropping and horizon straightening (without losing in image size) techniques, presented in ADVA Soft's AntiCrop app earlier, are implemented in Handy Photo 1.0 either.

The Retouch and Clone Stamp tools, found in ADVA Soft's TouchRetouch app, are even more functional in Handy Photo 1.0, offering the users the possibilities to utilize the Loupe for more accurate retouching and two types of the Clone Stamp for more comfortable cloning.

The users will also be able to adjust auto levels, brightness, contrast, warmth, shadows, highlights, saturation, and sharpness in their photos with a full set of color correction tools and apply various effects to them with more than 20 filters, including Black and White, Bleach Bypass, Tilt-Shift, Duotone, Fog, Glow, and more.

The innovative Move Me tool will enable the users to freely move the objects within the photo borders or from photo to photo, additionally rotating, duplicating them, or determining their saturation and opacity before transporting them to a needed location.

With seven groups of textures (Wood, Paper, Grunge, etc.), the users will easily influence their photos atmosphere. Each group contains some certain number of textures. After selecting any of them, the user will be allowed to make some settings to it, namely to select a mode of the texture application, to perform flipping or rotating, to determine the color of the texture before overlaying it onto the image, and more.

Being simple to use, the app will allow the users of different photo editing skills to operate a huge number of the innovative tools with ease.

Pricing and Availability: Handy Photo 1.0 will be available worldwide exclusively through the Apple App Store and Google Play for a discounted price of 1.99 USD. The beta version is available for all qualified reviewers. Please specify the website or blog you represent when making your request.

ADVA Soft is the software R&D company. It is aimed at developing the most innovative image processing applications for mobile and desktop platforms. ADVA Soft is the developer of AntiCrop, TouchRetouch, and now also Handy Photo.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362328.htm