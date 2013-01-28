SmartDebit responds to Council introducing cashless parking system

SmartDebit, the UK's leading Direct Debit Bureau, have commented on the continued trend of Council's introducing cashless parking systems in the UK.

Staffordshire council have made the decision to move to a cashless payment processing system for town centre car parks. One hour parking will be removed and motorists will be encouraged to stay longer in towns in a bid to boost shopping and eating out.

The new scheme will allow motorists to pay for parking in a cashless way throughout the City via mobile phones. The online form permits motorists to enter a vehicles registration, the car park and the amount of time they are staying for and pay by direct debit or credit card. The system hopes to make paying for parking quicker, more convenient and help motorists who do not have any loose change. In addition to this chip and pin facilities, pre-paid parking vouchers and multi car schemes will be added to the scheme for business and members of the public.

Councillor Sheila Pitt, who is chairman of the task and finish committee for car parking explained, “We are trying to make parking easier for people and for businesses and we've tried to come up with a real mix of ideas.”

SmartDebit have noticed the trend of local councils moving over to cashless payment systems. A spokesperson from the company added, “Cashless systems are a great way for councils to cut costs and drive efficiencies as well as making it easier for the customer to pay their fees. Reports suggest that the number of people leaving home with no cash in their wallet is increasing, as well as using their debit or credit card to purchase items of a small value. The trend seems to be emerging throughout Britain and we expect to see more cashless payment systems as the year goes on.”

About SmartDebit

SmartDebit is the UK's leading Direct Debit service, specialising in payment processing services since 1998. A Bacs approved Bureau, scoring ‘Excellent' in all five categories of the Bacs audit, and ISO 27001 compliant. Providing a complete range of services: Outsourcing; SmartDebit-Admin cloud based portal; SmartDebit-Online payer sign up; SmartDebit-API integrated solution and SmartDebit-Contingency.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebsmartdebit/01/prweb10357686.htm