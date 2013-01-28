New Reports on the U.S. Market for Imported Wines

Wine Opinions has just released reports on U.S. wine consumer and wine trade usage, sales, preferences, and trends in imported wines.

Wine Opinions has just competed a tracking study of 902 U.S. wine consumers and 297 members of the wine trade regarding usage, preferences, sales, and numerous other market position aspects of wines imported to the U.S. from every major wine producing country and region.

A baseline consumer and trade study was accomplished in 2008. That study was repeated in 2010, and again in 2012. The reports released today offer tracking data for the four year period, as well as analysis of the sales and market trends of wines from all imported sources reported both by country and major producing regions. The surveys were issued to the Wine Opinions consumer panel and trade panel – national panels that are representative of the consumer segments driving the market and trade members in key tiers and positions of responsibility.

The consumer study contains data on the awareness, trial and consumption of wines from twelve different countries and multiple regions within several of these. It also includes awareness of promotional campaigns, as well quality and value ratings and choice models for wines from each country and region by price and type segments.

The trade study includes quality and value ratings for multiple countries and regions, likelihood of recommendations by wine type and price segments, perceived effectiveness of country and regional promotional campaigns and a series of open-ended questions on which regions are most and least likely to succeed in coming years on the U.S. market.

“There have been some interesting shifts in relative strengths by country since we started these tracking studies, both in the consumer and trade samples,” says Christian Miller, Research Director for Wine Opinions. “We also see variances by demographics, trade channel and region within the U.S. that will help both brands and trade associations better target their promotional activities.”

The 47-page trade report may be purchased for $900. The 51-page consumer report may be purchased for $1,900. The reports are offered together for $2,400 and may be purchased online at WineOpinions.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10354659.htm