Travel Insured Named as One of the 2013 Best Places to Work in Connecticut

Travel Insured International was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut. This eighth-annual program was created by the Hartford Business Journal, Best Companies Group and sponsored by The Hooker & Holcombe Companies.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Connecticut, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of 30 companies split into two categories: 15 small/medium-sized companies (15-199 U.S. employees) and 15 large-sized companies (200 and more U.S. employees). Travel Insured International has been named one of this year's Best Places to Work in Connecticut in the small/medium category.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:



Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity

Be a publicly or privately held business

Have a facility in Connecticut

Have at least 15 employees in Connecticut

Be in business a minimum of 1 year

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Connecticut. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Connecticut, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

Travel Insured President, Jon Gehris stated, “We are truly honored to have been selected as one of Connecticut's best places to work for the second year in a row. It truly is a testament to the character of our employees, as well as the continuous commitment they have in making our organization a top choice employer year after year.”

The actual rankings will be published in the March 2013 issue of the Hartford Business Journal and the ranked companies will be recognized at a special awards ceremony in March 2013. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Connecticut program, please visit http://www.BestPlacesToWorkInCT.com.

