Online Casket Shop MillionaireCasket Introduces New Metal Caskets for 2013, Offering High-Quality Metal Caskets in a Variety of Thickness and Weight

Today, Zoe Wong, CEO of this casket company, announces that they have added many new designs of metal caskets to its product line for 2013.

MillionaireCasket, a leading metal casket manufacturer, has built a remarkable reputation in the casket industry with their custom designing and fast delivery service. Today, Zoe Wong, CEO of this casket company, announces that they have added many new designs of metal caskets to its product line for 2013.

These new items are made from bronze, copper, or stainless steel, and they are available in a variety of thickness and weight. The bronze and copper metal caskets are made from 32-ounce metal, and steel metal caskets come in 16, 18, or 20 gauge metal.

Zoe Wong explained, “These new metal caskets are 100% manufactured with the high-quality craftsmanship and materials, and come with a special locking system that makes the metal caskets difficult to open once it has been closed.”

MillionaireCasket is a popular online shop for all kinds of caskets. Interestingly, there is no need to visit a physical casket store to create a custom casket at MillionaireCasket.com, and all works can be done online, including necessary communication about sizes and styles.

The company has made noteworthy progress since last few months. They recently hit the headlines by planning to open their physical stores in the USA through cooperation with local casket distributors.

About MillionaireCasket.com

MillionaireCasket.com is a leading casket manufacturer from China. Focusing on casket wholesale, the company offers an exquisitely crafted line of all kinds of metal caskets, wood caskets, veneer caskets, cremation caskets, rental caskets, orthodox caskets, infant or over-sized caskets. The company has its own stamping room, welding room, interior room, packing room, and a painting production line as well. Its production capability is about 3500 sets per month, and 40000 sets per annum.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367215.htm