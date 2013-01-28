ReachMD Extends Its Partnership with Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions with Season 4 of 'Lifelong Learning' Series on XM Satellite Channel 167

Lifelong Learning broadcasts peer interviews among medical hosts and expert guests on the translation of science and knowledge into effective professional development. It examines factors that impact the continuous learning environment, including the roles of specialty societies and associations, the impact of technology and point-of-care tools, learning formats favored by health care professionals, the role of patients, and more. ReachMD broadcasts are available on XM Satellite Channel 167, on ReachMD.com, and on mobile apps.

ReachMD, an award-winning producer and nationwide distributor of advanced healthcare information and education for medical professionals, announced today the continued partnership with the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions (Alliance for CEhp) to produce Season 4 of the Lifelong Learning Series focusing on key factors influencing how, when, and where clinicians achieve continuous professional development.

“Lifelong Learning has been a very successful series on ReachMD,” said Art Marchesini, Senior Vice President of ReachMD. “Feedback during previous seasons showed us that listeners appreciate hearing about different learning environments and methods, and importantly how they can enhance their pursuit of self-directed education. This partnership enhances the content we are able to offer listeners.”

ReachMD will launch Season 4 of Lifelong Learning during the Alliance for CEhp's 38th Annual Conference, scheduled for January 30-February 2, 2013 in San Francisco. The series will include on-site interviews with experts spanning the field of continuous professional development, with recordings conducted at ReachMD's booths #701 and #702 in the exhibit hall.

“We are excited to continue our positive relationship with ReachMD as this has been a very successful means by which to reach out regarding key issues impacting our members. We look forward to another year of insights from experts on how healthcare professionals can best seek learning opportunities that not only meet accreditation requirements, but that also can result in improved outcomes for both their patients and their practice as a whole,” said Robin R. King, Executive Director of the Alliance for CEhp.”

About ReachMD

ReachMD is the first and only national radio channel for healthcare professionals that broadcasts information and education 24/7 on XM Satellite Channel 167, streams simulcasts on ReachMD.com, offers on-demand podcasts online and through the ReachMD MedicalRadio app, and communicates weekly with subscribers through e-programming guides. ReachMD leverages its proprietary broadcast technologies to deliver compelling content geared to help time-constrained healthcare professionals stay abreast of research, expert commentary, treatment protocols, conference coverage, and CME requirements. More information is available at http://www.ReachMD.com.

About the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions

The Alliance for CEhp is an international membership community of more than 2,200 professionals dedicated to accelerating excellence in health care performance through quality education, advocacy, and collaboration. Founded in 1975, the Alliance is the recognized leader and trusted partner striving to close gaps in health care delivery by translating the best science and knowledge into effective professional development. Alliance constituents and stakeholders include the broadest universe of medical and health care professions, including physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, technologists, and technicians, among others. Members also include representatives from academic medical colleges, hospitals and health systems, medical specialty societies, medical education companies, government entities, and pharmaceutical and device companies. For more information, visit http://www.acehp.org.

