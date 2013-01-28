In & Out Moving and Storage, Chicago movers announce their double mileage points reward deal.

Chicago movers, In & Out Moving and Storage announces their double mileage points reward deal. In & Out, the Chicago Moving service has joined with multiple different companies to offer their customers extra incentive to choose them as a moving day headache solution. The companies participating in the double mileage reward deal include: AAdvantage eshopping, UPromise, MileagePlus Shopping, U.S. Airways, barclaycard, PriorityClubRewards, and Caleb Club Bonus Points Network. Whether an existing customer or signing up today customers can earn double reward points when paying for moving services, storage service, customer loads truck, international moving, state to state or just simply packing. For more information on this deal contact Chicago moving company In & Out Moving and Storage.

Spokesperson for In & Out Moving and Storage stated, “We are always looking for ways to help our customers. This is a great opportunity for us to help those in our community stretch their dollars a little more when times are tough. Whether you are moving within the Chicago area or across the country we at In & Out Chicago Moving service are here to help.”

About Chicago movers,In & Out Moving and Storage

Established in 1993, In & Out Moving and Storage has been one of the most trusted Chicago moving companies. Their attention to customer service is evident in all aspects of their work, from providing expert advice, delivery of boxes, packing and handling belongings, and addressing any special needs. In & Out Chicago moving service is fully licensed, bonded and insured. They hold memberships and have exemplary records with the Illinois Movers and Warehousemens Association, the American Movers and Storage Association, the Better Business Bureau, and are certified by FairMove.com, a certification company that specializes in the moving and shipping industry. As independent Chicago moving company, their blue trucks have moved thousands of people around Chicago and out of Illinois.

For more information about the Chicago movers, In & Out Moving and Storage and their Chicago moving service, please visit http://www.inandoutmoving.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10345361.htm