Chicago Moving Company, STI Moving And Storage, Proudly Announced They Are A Five Time Award Winner

STI Moving and Storage have proudly announced that they are a five time award winner.

STI Moving and Storage, a Chicago moving company has announced that they are a five time winner of the Best of Lincolnwood Awards in the Moving Services category by the US Commerce Association (USCA) for five consecutive years. This is the first year that a business has acquired the title of Five-Time Award Winner. They were chosen as the winner of the 2012 Best of Lincolnwood Award as well as 2011, 2010, 2009, and 2008. The USCA "Best of Local Business" Award Program recognizes exceptional local businesses around the country. Every year, the USCA identifies companies that they feel have achieved outstanding marketing success in their community and business category. They look at local companies that improve the positive image of small business through service to their customers.

Spokesperson for STI Moving and Storage stated, “We are very proud of this recognition and the positive impact we are making on our community. This is just a reflection of all the hard work we put into this company every day. We have always and will continue to make customer satisfaction our highest priority. Because if our customers are happy then we are happy.”

About STI Moving and Storage

STI Moving and Storage is a professional moving and storage company headquartered in the Chicago area. They are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and highly trained professionals. Their mission is to deliver dependable, worry-free moving at an affordable price throughout Metropolitan Chicago and across the Continental United States. In addition, they are certified by Fairmove.com, a moving and shipping certification company, they are also a member of AMSA's (American Moving & Storage Association) ProMover program, and are licensed and accredited by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

For more information about STI Moving and Storage and this special offer, please visit

http://www.stimovers.com/

written by Danelle Rudolph

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10345308.htm