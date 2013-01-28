New Idol White Reviews Site Launches at BestTeethWhiteningReview.com, with Revamped Web Design to Allow Easy Navigation, Says SMA Press

According to digital web agency SMA Press, BestTeethWhiteningReview.com is a new website offering essential information and unbiased reviews about the latest teeth whitening solution endorsed by Hollywood celebrities, the Idol White. The website's revamped design will allow users to access content faster.

BestTeethWhiteningReview.com is a new review website promising readers to shed light on the teeth whitening methods of Hollywood celebrities who always leave hoards of fans wondering where do they get such white a smile. Among the most popular products reviewed on the website is Idol White, a revolutionary system that has all the benefits of professional whitening procedures and none of their downsides: it's easy to apply, safe to use and fits within any budget. Its 100% natural ingredients work effectively to whiten yellow and stained teeth, delivering bright and shiny smiles to people of all ages.

The teeth whitening system Idol White is designed as a pen and can be applied directly on the teeth. While it may seem that way, the pen doesn't simply paint the color white on the surface of the teeth. It contains several whitening ingredients known for their increased efficacy to restore enamel and remove all stains from the surface. Used twice a day for no more than one minute, the Idol White whitening system allows anyone to achieve a Hollywood smile without emptying their savings account.

The system is highly popular among celebrities at Hollywood because it's easy to use and much more effective than the average whitening gels and home kits. Being able to deliver professional results at home has earned the Idol White a top position among the best teeth whitening solutions.

Most teeth whitening reviews on the website describe the efficacy of the Idol White formula and the great results they noticed within the first days: "The best decision I ever made was trying your Idol white product. After a few days of using your simple to use product my teeth were much whiter. You guys are the best for developing this great teeth whitener." – Keith.

Getting an impeccable smile is now easier than ever. Click here to get a whiter & brighter Hollywood smile.

About BestTeethWhiteningReview.com

BestTeethWhiteningReview.com is a new website established to provide customers from all over the world with essential information and the latest news regarding the revolutionary whitening system Idol White.

Contact Information:

Smile Bright

1510 Heritage Road

Fresno, CA 93706

United States

Phone Number: 559-805-0471

This press release has been written and distributed on behalf of BestTeethWhiteningReview.com by SMA Press. SMA Press is a digital web agency committed to helping small to mid-sized business grow their online presence through adaptable and measurable marketing strategies.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10242967.htm