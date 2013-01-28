Rigid Industries ' The World Leader in Cutting-Edge LED Technology announces the Release of it's OE LED Light Mounting Systems

Rigid Industries - LED Lighting has released a new line of OE specific LED Mounting Systems for Toyota, Dodge and Jeep vehicles making high intensity LED lighting an simple reality.

Since the acquisition of Black Diamond Fabrication, Rigid Industries has perfected a new line up of OE LED light mounting systems. The OE style LED mounting options that have just released are specifically for the Jeep JK, Dodge Ram, Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra.

"As a company we strive to set the bar for innovation." says Taylor Anderson, VP of Marketing. "The new lines of OE Mounting Systems make the application of High Intensity LED Lighting even more simple for these owners. With ease and functionality in mind, our engineers designed the perfect solution to your mounting obstacle."

The OE Jeep JK brackets are part of the new line of LED mounting that will allow the consumer to place more lighting on their Jeep to help fulfill all of their off-roading needs. There are two new options for adding lighting to the A-pillar, a new bracket to add additional lighting to the back of the jeep as well as two styles of hood brackets and a way to add Rigid Industries D-series lighting to the fog light area.

The new Dodge bracket is for the 2004 through 2013 - 2500/3500 models* and allows for a 20” Rigid Industries SR-series light bar to be placed in the front bumper allowing for the night to be lit up while riding at places such as the sand dunes or on a dark forest trail at night.

The other lines of OE brackets are specific for the Toyota. We have come up with a bracket similar to the Jeep JK that will allow for a Rigid Industries D-series light to be placed as a direct fog light replacement for the 2010- 2012 Toyota Tundra. The Toyota Tacoma also has a new option to add a 30” Rigid Industries SR-series light bar to the front bumper for the 2012-2013 models.

This exciting new release of OE brackets is just the first of many to come, as Rigid Industries continues to create and innovate allowing more options for mounting the already existing line of world leading forward projecting LED lighting. For more information on Rigid Industries OE bracket offerings, visit our website at http://www.RigidIndustries.com.

*May not fit all models and trim packages

About Rigid Industries:

Established in 2001, Rigid Industries has become a world leader in the vehicular mounted LED Lighting Industry. Rigid LED Lighting Products can be used for Off-Road LED Lighting, Military LED Lighting, Agricultural LED Lighting as well as Marine LED Lighting. Rigid Industries is committed to supporting their customers and the industries they work in by continuously developing new product lines to meet their needs. Rigid Industries now has design, customer service, sales and manufacturing all headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. For more information please visit http://www.RigidIndustries.com.

To download our 2013 Catalog visit: http://RigidIndustries.com/Catalog



