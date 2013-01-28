Litéra Product Suite Addresses Office 2013 Compatibility

Litéra adds support for the latest Microsoft Office platform

Litéra®, the leading provider of content lifecycle, collaboration and risk management solutions, announced today that the entire suite of Litéra products is now compatible with Microsoft Windows 8 operating system and Microsoft Office 2013 productivity suite.

“Litéra has built a reputation for anticipating and responding to our clients' needs,” said Sean Scott, Chief Operating Officer at Litéra. “Offering Windows 8 and Office 2013 support for our clients allows them not to worry whether their IT investments are going to continue running seamlessly on new platforms and in new environments.”

With the added support for the Microsoft Office 2013 platform, Litéra's products now integrate with Microsoft Windows XP and Microsoft Office 2003 and above. Microsoft stated late last year that “hundreds of millions of people” will be using Windows 8 by the end of this year.

“As our clients' organizations grow, Litéra is fully prepared to enable that growth through compatibility with a very broad range of infrastructure,” said Scott. “As broad and diverse as our client community is, we're focused on helping them stay ahead of the curve.”

For more information, visit http://www.litera.com or call +1 336-375-2991.

About Litéra

Litéra is a Gold-certified Microsoft ISV and offers a comprehensive suite of document creation, collaboration, comparison, control and cleaning software that provides users with unsurpassed content confidence enabling them to manage their documents and data with a degree of control not available through any other solution on the market. Litéra's patented professional productivity applications meet the critical content and risk management needs of today's business professionals, including many of the world's leading law firms and major corporations. For more information visit http://www.litera.com. In the UK please call +44 (0)20 3004 8426 or email inquiries to info(at)litera(dot)com.

Litéra® is registered trademark of Litéra Corp. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364692.htm