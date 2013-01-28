Android 4.1 1.5GHz Dual Core Tablet Out Performs 'Top' Brands: Chinavasion

Consumers looking to get their hands on the latest in Android technology for under 150 USD have a new tablet to consider.

CONSUMERS searching for an Android tablet PC priced below 200 USD that is still capable of great things shouldn't only look to top Android or iOS makers according to Chinavasion PR Manager Rose Li.

They should instead check out the Neptune, 7 inch dual core tablet from Chinavasion.

With a 1.5GHz RK3066 Dual Core Cortex A9 processor 1GB of RAM and the Android 4.1 operating system Li says the Neptune outperforms some of the best tablets from some of tech's most famous names.

"Some of best known ‘affordable' Android and iOS tablets are capable of no more than 1.2 GHZ," says Li. "This doesn't stop them from having price tags well over 300 US dollars."

While many of these brand tablets have been launched as a way to gain market share of the very lucrative global tablet market, devices haven't been able to overtake China offerings which are not only more powerful but also but a lot more competitively priced, says Li.

While Li says consumers initially might have been reluctant to buy 'no brand' tablets from China that has changed as they have turned up in electronics, mobile telephony and department stores all over the world.

“That Neptune that you are considering from Chinavasion might also be available as an 'Orange' or a 'Vodafone' tablet and people have figured that out for the most part,” says Li. “When they buy from Chinavasion they just cut out the middle man.”

