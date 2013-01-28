Breast Imaging (Breast MRI) Market is Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 15.37% & to Reach $5 Billion by 2017 - by MarketsandMarkets

Breast Imaging Market (130 Slides) report segmented global market of Tomosynthesis into ionizing and non-ionizing breast imaging modalities based on the technical aspect of use of radiation.

According to a new market research report "Breast Imaging Technologies Market (Digital Mammography, 3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Breast MRI, Breast Ultrasound, Molecular Breast Imaging, Optical Imaging, PET/CT Modalities) - Technology and Market Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017", the market impact of current and emerging breast imaging technologies having excellent growth potential in the coming five years. The technologies profiled in the report are segmented into Ionizing breast imaging modalities and Non-Ionizing breast imaging technologies on basis of radiation. Ionizing breast imaging modalities include Mammography, 3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Cone beam Computed Tomography, Positron Emission Mammography, Molecular Breast Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Breast Specific Gamma Imaging. The various Non-ionizing modalities for breast screening covered in the report are Breast MRI, Optical Imaging, Breast thermography and Breast Ultrasound.

Browse 10 tables and 38 figures spread through 130 slides combined with an in-depth Table Of Content on "Breast Imaging Technologies Market (Digital Mammography,3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Breast MRI, Breast Ultrasound, Molecular Breast Imaging, Optical Imaging, PET/CT Modalities) -Technology and Market Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017".

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/breast-imaging-technologies-market-897.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in women (after lung cancer). Breast cancer strikes women of all ages, races, ethnicities, socioeconomic strata and geographical locales. Initial diagnosis and staging are essential in determining the choice of therapy, as well as a patient's prognosis and chances of survival. Therefore, breast imaging procedures has a significant role in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer.

Mammography is the touchstone technology and is widely accepted for breast cancer screening followed by breast MRI. Digital mammography comprises more than 45 percent of the entire breast imaging market. However, owing to its poor sensitivity, high false positives, alternative technologies such as MRI, 3D breast tomosynthesis, ultrasound and nuclear imaging are attaining significance for the diagnosis of breast cancer. However, physicians and healthcare providers are still reluctant to use breast MRI, primarily due to its high investment costs. However,new inroads are being designed providing a hope that, an inexpensive means of performing breast MRI may be imminent. These provide a glimpse into the enormous potential yet offered by this elegant technology.

Another modality rising to the forefront is Cone beam Computed Tomography and whole breast ultrasound. These technologies continue to improve exponentially, with a few units now readily available in the market. Molecular breast imaging is another modality emerging as a possible supplemental screening tool for women with dense breasts. Another emerging technology which recently made its entry into market is the photo acoustic optical imaging technology is able to penetrate deeply into the breast, uses no radiation, and so is completely non-invasive. A major advantage of optical imaging and cone beam CT is patient comfort, because the breast is not compressed. In the future, it is likely that several of these modalities will gain widespread clinical acceptance and find specific roles in the diagnosis and monitoring of breast cancer.

This research analysis also provides detailed information on breast imaging technological advancements in breast cancer diagnosis based on geography. The research report identifies and evaluates key advancements of breast screening modalities in development and approval stages. Patent analysis, investor analysis and investment opportunity evaluation along with multilevel criteria technology benchmarking are assessed within the breast imaging modalities. Strategic recommendations for technology stakeholders are elaborately discussed in this research service.

The global breast imaging market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.37% from the year 2012 reaching approximately $5 billion by 2017. America is the major market for breast imaging equipments followed by Europe and they have been driving the market significantly owing to rising number of breast cancer cases across the developed economies. Other than the mature markets, emerging economies such as Asia-pacific and Middle-East are the future drivers of breast imaging market. However, one major downside to the newer modalities is their cost in comparison with conventional breast imaging. This, too, will likely improve as the technology becomes more available and reimbursements increase.

The key players profiled in the report are Ho-logic Inc., Aurora Imaging Technology, Imaging Diagnostic Systems Inc., Naviscan PET Systems Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Koning Corporation, Philips Research, U-Systems Inc., Toshiba America Medical Systems Inc., Dune Medical Technologies, Dilon Diagnostics, Planmeca GmbH, Gamma Medica Inc and AG-FA Healthcare.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.

MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales(at)marketsandmarkets(dot)com

MarketsandMarkets Blog

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbreast-imaging-/market/prweb10347491.htm