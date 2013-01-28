Igroup Ltd Provides SharePoint Hosting & Support For Vital Energy

SharePoint provider igroup ltd is providing SharePoint hosting and support services to Vital Energy.

igroup ltd, a UK-based SharePoint provider, is providing SharePoint hosting and support for Vital Energy. The move will help to ensure a stable SharePoint deployment for Vital Energy and fast, effective expertise when it is required.

Vital Energy is a leading innovator in efficient energy provision within the UK. It offers a range of energy supply services from initial design through to installation, administration and system maintenance. Solutions include biomass, solar power and and waste-to-energy.

Managing Director of igroup Steve Rastall said, “We are delighted to be providing SharePoint hosting and support for Vital Energy. It is a company that shares our values of innovation and social responsibility.”

As well hosting and support for SharePoint, igroup offers development, training and consultancy services.

To find out more about igroup's SharePoint services visit: http://www.igroupltd.co.uk/

About igroup

igroup is a UK-based technology company that provides SharePoint solutions. Formed in 2005, the company has at least doubled sales revenue every year via organic growth since being formed.

The company is ISO 9001 certified and is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with its specialist competency in SharePoint. It offers a range of SharePoint services including development, hosting, consultancy, support and training. igroup's Managing Director, Steve Rastall has been named in Insider Magazine's 'Top 25 Up & Coming Entrepreneurs' and the organisation has also won a HOT 100 Fastest Growing Companies award.

igroup's clients have included Herefordshire County Council, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, Carmarthenshire Council, PMI Health Group, Chiesi, Sciensus, Provident Insurance and Serco.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10328314.htm