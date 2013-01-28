Hollywood Video Production Company Seven Pictures Argues for a Return to Pre-Digital Age Standards

Marketers have been quick to realize video's potential towards increasing brand visibility and have been ramping up production; either by farming out work to independent production companies or making use of in-house staff with basic production and editing skills. But not all production is equal, and in the race to get something up and out, a vital ingredient often goes missing: quality.

Put any search term into YouTube and the problem becomes obvious rather quickly. Most videos are unprofessional and ineffective, doing more harm than good to the companies they represent. Digital filmmaking has become so accessible that anyone with a cheap HD camera and iMovie can get away with calling themselves a video producer. In these point-and-shoot times, a camera is often treated like a vacuum cleaner, sweeping up everything in its path. “We'll figure it out in editing! We'll clean it up in post!” have become common refrains. Details like decent lighting or noticing how an actor's glasses accidently catches the reflection of the camera get lost.

Asbjorn Christiansen, Creative Director at Seven Pictures, a Los Angeles based Film and Corporate Video Production, reflects, “Progress is great, and it's terrific that filmmaking is becoming more accessible to amateurs, but there is a certain craftsmanship that is being lost. Editing, for example, is not just a technical skill, but an art. A good editor is storyteller. A bad editor is some one who creates slide shows, not movies -- like a writer who puts in a period every five words whether the sentence needs it or not.”

The glut of unprofessional videos is so overwhelming, it's easy for the pros to get lost. Like reality programming, the crack cocaine of our culture, it's cheap to produce and often relies on sensationalism, sometimes edging out the higher quality productions.

How then DO we separate the wheat from the chaff? Christiansen says he'd love to see online distributors, like YouTube, create ways to help consumers sort videos by quality. In the meantime, the most effective weapon in a marketer's arsenal is having a high quality video that stands out from the rest.

“Quality doesn't go out of fashion,” explains Christiansen. “Having high standards may mean paying a little bit more in the short term, but in the long term the value it creates for a brand, and the amount of time and money saved by not having to do unnecessary reshoots is invaluable. The quality of the video should at least match the quality of your business and, ideally, elevate it to the next level.”

