SB-Tickets.com, the Online Leader in Super Bowl Tickets, Offers Last-Chance Opportunity to See the Super Bowl in New Orleans

Although prices and availability restrict most from the Super Bowl, SB-Tickets.com offers everyone the chance to see the big game from the bleachers and hit up the most exclusive Super Bowl parties.

The clock is ticking for Super Bowl fans everywhere, as the countdown to February 3rd nears its end! 49ers and Ravens fans are flocking to sale locations and websites trying to grab those last chance tickets. As the tickets begin to run out, the price goes up and the race becomes more desperate. Realizing they've run out of time, many fans are sadly settling for just watching the game from their living room at home. Little do they know that there is a great company, http://www.sb-tickets.com/ which provides competitive, low priced Super Bowl tickets, even at the last minute. The best part is that it is accessible on the Internet right at home and takes only a few minutes to secure a seat.

This year's Super Bowl promises to be the largest and most widely celebrated in history. Many factors make this Super Bowl unique and a once in a lifetime opportunity. The host city, New Orleans, Louisiana, is something of a traditional scene for the Super Bowl as it has hosted the event nine times, soon to be ten. New Orleans has not been able to host the Super Bowl in over a decade due to the terrible damage caused to the city by Hurricane Katrina. Nearly the entire city was destroyed and the restoration process has taken years to bring the city back to its former glory.

New Orleans is well known for its fine seafood, southern heritage and musical history. It is know best by its Mardi Gras celebration however. The massive carnival is one of the largest and most popular attractions of New Orleans. Now the city prepares for a massive welcome home party for the Super Bowl. It is nearly impossible to get access to most of the red carpet events and exclusive celebrations, except through SB-Tickets.com.

This event will be like no other, and no true football fan should have to miss out on this opportunity. Although prices and availability restrict most from the Super Bowl, SB-Tickets.com offers everyone the chance to see the big game from the bleachers and hit up the most exclusive Super Bowl parties. Anyone can customize their Super Bowl travel package online and have their hotel, game day tickets, and party passes arranged and ordered in just minutes.

ABOUT SB-TICKETS.COM

SB-Tickets.com gives you first hand access to Super Bowl tickets, hotels & suites, corporate hospitality services, and Super Bowl packages. By providing you with outstanding customer service and authentic Super Bowl tickets, we make sure that every client's experience is a positive and memorable one. SB-Tickets.com can arrange a wide selection of Super Bowl week festivities from dinner events, speaking engagements, transportation, and everything else in between.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/super-bowl-tickets/prweb10364333.htm