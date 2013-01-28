Increasing Return on Sales Investment With Powerful Territory Mapping Tools Topic of Joint Axiom Consulting Partners/Chally Group Webcast

“Deploying Your Sales Force for Maximum Advantage: "Proven Tools and Techniques for Optimizing Sales Territory Coverage and Increasing Return on Sales Investment”

Chally Group Worldwide will be hosting a free webinar, 11:00 a.m. (EST) Wednesday, Feb. 13, where sales executives will learn how companies can focus their field account executives where the market potential and their level of influence can far exceed the cost of serving their territories. The event will feature Axiom Consulting Partners' president Garrett Sheridan, co-author of Shockproof: How to Hardwire Your Business for Lasting Success, and Donncha Carroll, the firm's chief technologist and a specialist in helping companies improve their sales effectiveness.

Registration for the webinar, “Deploying Your Sales Force for Maximum Advantage: Proven Tools and Techniques for Optimizing Sales Territory Coverage and Increasing Return on Sales Investment,” is available at the Chally website.

“When companies have limited visibility into the economics of covering their various sales regions, they leave money on the table,” Sheridan said. “But companies with a dispersed sales force who use territory mapping tools and techniques can generate more profitable new business with less wear and tear on their sales force.

Participants in the one-hour webcast will learn:



How to use readily available data to pinpoint high sales potential markets.

The value of realigning inside and outside sales talent to reduce the cost of serving customers.

Ways of optimizing sales force coverage, job design and sales processes to improve return on sales investment (total sales compensation expense, divided by revenue).

Getting the right people in the right roles.

Scott Hudson, VP of Sales at Chally, will moderate the webinar.

