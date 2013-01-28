Welcome a New iPad Game App "Confetti HD" for Kids and Family

Krasnodymov Production LLC has recently published its new iOS game application Confetti HD in AppStore. The game can be played both by kids and adults and it's based on a real board game of the same name that is produced by Right Games Company.

Confetti HD is a challenging fast paced and fun game that is full of action. This colorful logic-based board game for iOS requires a player to gain points by collecting the right combination of cards and complete a set.

Confetti HD can either be played by up to four players on your iPad but one can also play it alone. It's the kind of game that little kids can sit around and play the way they play real board games and the cool designs and colorful display will keep them amused for hours. The older kids can train their logic and attention. Besides adults can play this game either, but the best company to play with is a family! Two difficulty levels and the possibility to play with friends, Al or alone make Confetti HD be played anywhere and by anyone.

Features and attributes of the game:

Unique 4-player gameplay on one device

Find Confetti HD in iTunes

Different card designs won't let a player get bored and new designs are coming

Play solo and raise attention

Play with friends or AI

Two difficulty levels

Fun and gorgeous design

Visit official website of Krasnodymov Production LLC.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10352411.htm