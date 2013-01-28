Private Trade Winds, Inc. on Track to Expand Global Villa Vacation Portfolio in 2013

After a banner year, luxury vacation villa supplier Private Trade Winds, Inc. plans to increase product inventory to include coveted destinations in Europe, the U.S., Canada and More

Trailblazing the vacation industry is a luxury villa supplier that has taken the nation by storm. Launched in 2007 with only a handful of properties, Private Trade Winds is an award-winning supplier of luxury villa accommodations. Considered to be the low-cost alternative to high-priced destination clubs, the Company's global portfolio consists of both Classic and Modern villas, and includes single family homes, estates, and condos - all offering five star service and amenities like daily housekeeping and luxurious beds and linens. After wrapping up an exhilarating fifth year in business with a 98% client satisfaction rate, Private Trade Winds is ready to begin the process of vetting more villas that consistently exceed client expectations.

"My husband and I have traveled the world with our children, spanning most continents and seas, tracking countless air miles, yet I am always amazed at how much more there is to see. After five years in business and a truly banner year, we have decided that it's time to expand," said Irene Aviles, Owner and Founder of Private Trade Winds.

Private Trade Winds offers luxury villa product in sough after destinations like the U.S., Mexico, Dubai, Greece, and the Seychelles. The Company is on track to further cultivate their current European Collection, which includes France and Italy expanding into Germany, Switzerland and England. Also on track for expansion is their South Africa Collection, currently focusing on Cape Town, to include Safari Villas, as well. Other destinations will be unveiled throughout the year.

Private Trade Winds, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, California and caters to the luxury segment of the travel industry by offering stringently vetted villa product to discerning travelers. The Company, which launched in 2007, enjoys partnering with travelers, homeowners, travel agents, real estate agents, and developers. To learn more about the exciting world of villa travel contact Private Trade Winds Marketing Director Judy Sweetland at (866) 789-4589 Ext. 804 or email jsweetland(at)privatetradewinds(dot).

