BullseyePerformanceManagement to Demonstrate Social Performance Management Solutions for a Smarter Workforce at the IBM Connect 2013 Conference

6,000+ professionals will attend the IBM Connect 2013 conference in Orlando, FL January 27-31 to learn about social collaborative technologies.

BullseyeEvaluation, LLC a global provider of performance management solutions and an IBM PartnerWorld business partner, is starting today to showcase its BullseyePerformance management solution at the IBM Connect 2013 Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Adeel Zaidi, Bullseye founder, said: "We are delighted to be exhibiting at the IBM Connect conference. A smarter workforce requires social management technology like Bullseye for social feedback and recognition tools."

Bullseye's performance management is a SaaS solution available from any smartphone, tablet, or Internet connected kiosk or computer device. Bullseye features the only non-forms based performance management system that connects employee management to operations management.

BullseyePerformance management solution is available as a standalone application or can be integrated with social enterprise platforms such as IBM Connections.

IBM Connect delegates can learn more about Bullseye's Performance Management solutions at booth C53 from Sunday, January 27th thru Wednesday, January 30th at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

About BullseyePerformanceManagement:

Bullseye is a SaaS Performance Management solution that drives a culture of performance. Due to mandates for performance documentation, employee engagement, and regulatory requirements for the workplace, organizations from around the world turn to BullseyePerformanceManagement(R) because our approach automates, simplifies, and facilitates social performance management.

Bullseye provides the only non-form based solution for both human capital and operational performance management. Our employee performance solutions improve engagement by facilitating frequent communication and incorporating social feedback. Bullseye's business intelligence solutions display real time information through innovative KPI dashboards. Our products are user friendly, configurable and quickly deployed!

Bullseye Contact: Louis Posthauer, Director Business Development, 713-554-0909 | lposthauer(at)bepms(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365239.htm