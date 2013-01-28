Newspaper Publishing in the US Industry Market Research Report Now Available from IBISWorld

The growing popularity of real-time reporting and customizable ad campaigns means that newspapers must find ways to expand their traditional print offerings onto the internet. For this reason, industry research firm IBISWorld has updated its report on the Newspaper Publishing industry.

The Newspaper Publishing industry faces escalating competition from other forms of media, particularly digital outlets. Consumers favor the real-time reporting capabilities of online news, including social networking platforms like Twitter. As a result, advertisers are spending less money on print and more on building their online presence, where they can create customizable campaigns and reach a wider audience. Although the recession worsened the diminishing readership and advertiser appeal of newspapers, declines in advertising revenue began after 2004. Even as the economy recovers, many advertisers and readers have not returned to print media; instead they have funneled their attention toward web-based outlets. Over the five years to 2012, total industry revenue is expected to decline at an annualized rate of 8.1% to total $33.8 billion, including a 2.6% decline in 2012 as publishers continue to lose downstream markets to other media platforms.

The top players in the Newspaper Publishing industry are Gannett Co. Inc., Tribune Company and The New York Times Company. Over the past five years, industry concentration has declined, in part due to pressures imposed by the postrecessionary drop in advertising. Individual firms tend to be small, and large firms have become less prominent on the national level over the five years to 2012. While very large firms comprised about 2.2% of companies in 2007, only 1.4% of establishments are expected to have more than 500 employees in 2012. Big companies sold unprofitable ventures during the recession to keep positive profit margins. Nonetheless, concentration is very high in some geographic markets and in specific product market niches, such as financial newspapers.

Steep revenue declines and increasingly easy methods of data-sharing have caused many publishers to syndicate more of their content, where by national news is written by large publications and pasted into smaller newspapers. As a result, a number of companies have restructured, resulting in furloughs and significant layoffs. Staff numbers are expected to decrease at an average annual rate of 8.8% during the five years to 2012 to total 227,469 employees. Even with these cost-cutting measures, profit margins have been squeezed. To slow the exodus of advertisers, newspaper publishers plan to incorporate online subscriptions and bundles into the readership statistics that advertisers use to judge a newspaper's demographic. In addition, advertisers will be reluctant to leave the industry all together because of the affluent market that newspapers now attract. Also, publishers must work to establish themselves on mobile platforms to increase accessibility in addition to creating effective paywall systems. For more information, visit IBISWorld's Newspaper Publishing in the US industry report page.

